A fatal motor vehicle collision occurred on Kula Highway at Lower Kula Road on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. PC: MPD

A 63-year-old Kula man suffered fatal injuries when a pickup truck collided head-on into the motorcycle he was operating on Kula Highway Friday night.

The crash was reported at around 8:32 p.m. on Sept. 30, on Kula Highway at Lower Kula Road.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a grey 2020 Nissan Frontier pickup truck was traveling northbound on Kula Highway, executed a left turn onto Lower Kula Road, and collided head-on into a black 2015 Yamaha motorcycle that was traveling southbound on Kula Highway.

As a result of this collision, the operator of the motorcycle was ejected onto the roadway and sustained critical life-threatening injuries. Police say the operator of the pickup truck did not stop or render aid and continued to travel west on Lower Kula Road.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The motorcyclist was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died, police said.

The victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The pickup truck was later located at a Wailuku residence, where the operator, John Cho, 76, of Wailuku, was arrested for suspicion of first degree negligent homicide and collisions involving death or serious bodily injury, according to police. Cho was later released pending investigation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, according to department reports.

Police say he involvement of alcohol is a factor in the crash. The involvement of speed and drugs is pending as the investigation is ongoing.

This was Maui County’s 16th traffic fatality in 2022, compared to 12 at the same time last year.