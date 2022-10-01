Maui News

Permanent resident cards’ validity automatically extended to 24 months

October 1, 2022, 10:10 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui County has been informed that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services is automatically extending the validity of Permanent Resident Cards (also known as Green Cards) to 24 months. Previously, the federal agency provided a 12-month extension for Green Card validity.

The change went into effect Sept. 26, 2022.

Lawful permanent residents who properly file a Form I-90 to renew an expiring or expired Green Card may receive this extension, now for 24 months.

For individuals with a pending Form I-90, the USCIS began printing amended receipt notices. These can be presented with an expired Green Card as evidence of continued status.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For those without their Green Card and in need of evidence of lawful status while awaiting a replacement, an appointment may be requested at a USCIS Field office for an Alien Documentation, Identification, and Telecommunications stamp.

Please visit the Replace Your Green page at https://www.uscis.gov/ for more information.

For those who need assistance with contacting USCIS to schedule an appointment or to retrieve the Form I-90, please contact the Maui County Immigrant Services Division at 808-270-7791.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Koa Waena Affordable Housing Project Proposed In North Kihei 2Minimum Wage Workers Prepare For Oct 1 Wage Increase To 12 An Hour 3Deadly Motorcycle Crash Claims Life Of Man On Mauis Kula Highway 4Honoapiʻilani Highway Intermittent Closures For Boulder Removal On Sunday Oct 16 5Mainland Owners Of Maui Countys Only Daily Paper Facing Unfair Labor Practice Charge 6Controversial Maui County Affordable Housing Sales Price Guidelines Approved