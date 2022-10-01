Maui County has been informed that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services is automatically extending the validity of Permanent Resident Cards (also known as Green Cards) to 24 months. Previously, the federal agency provided a 12-month extension for Green Card validity.

The change went into effect Sept. 26, 2022.

Lawful permanent residents who properly file a Form I-90 to renew an expiring or expired Green Card may receive this extension, now for 24 months.

For individuals with a pending Form I-90, the USCIS began printing amended receipt notices. These can be presented with an expired Green Card as evidence of continued status.

For those without their Green Card and in need of evidence of lawful status while awaiting a replacement, an appointment may be requested at a USCIS Field office for an Alien Documentation, Identification, and Telecommunications stamp.

Please visit the Replace Your Green page at https://www.uscis.gov/ for more information.

For those who need assistance with contacting USCIS to schedule an appointment or to retrieve the Form I-90, please contact the Maui County Immigrant Services Division at 808-270-7791.

