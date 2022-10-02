Applications for Agricultural Micro Grant Program available, Oct. 17
Applications for the popular Agricultural Micro Grant Program 3.0 – which offers up to $25,000 to Maui County small farmers and ranchers – are available beginning Monday, Oct. 17.
The $3 million Maui County-funded program, administered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, is open to operating farms on less than 12 acres and livestock ranches up to 40 acres possessing a county business or state general excise license as of July 1, 2022. Preference will be given to women and Native Hawaiians.
Grants may be used to directly impact the availability of locally-grown produce, livestock and poultry and other related products. Funds may be used for:
- Farming equipment and machinery.
- Processing and storage equipment.
- Farm infrastructure, expansion and upgrades.
- Inventory and supplies.
- Packaging and packaging materials.
- Technology equipment.
The deadline to submit applications is Dec. 16, 2022.
The following documentation is required:
- Completed application
- Farm needs statement
- Copy of original General Excise Tax License or filed form G-45 or G-49
- Photo ID
- 2021 State Tax Return Form N-11 (proof of residency)
Farmers may apply on the MEO website or in-person at MEO’s Wailuku office, 99 Mahalani St.
For more information, contact the MEO Business Development Center by phone at (808) 249-2990 or by email at [email protected]
Two in-person informational grant workshops will be conducted Wednesday, Oct. 12, at MEO Family Center in Wailuku and Thursday, Oct. 13, at an Upcountry location to be determined. Both gatherings begin at 4:30 p.m.
The Oct. 12 meeting will be offered via Zoom as well. The meeting ID is 853 2093 4279; passcode 221305.
Grant application and award information will be presented to help applicants understand the process and the documents required for grant applications.
Previous agriculture microgrant programs, funded by Maui County and operated by MEO’s BDC, helped more than 160 small farmers.