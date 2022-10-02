Maui News

Mexican Consulate visit draws 170 applicants on Saturday, more expected on Day 2

October 2, 2022, 6:35 AM HST
  • This is the second Mexican Consulate visit to Maui this year, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
  • Mexican Consulate officials from San Francisco set up shop in Maui Economic Opportunity’s classrooms to service residents on Maui on Saturday.
  • The Mexican Consulate was accepting cash or debit/credit card payments to process documents Saturday at MEO.
  • The Mexican Consulate was expected to handle more than 170 applications and documents on Saturday, the first day of a two-day visit to Maui. The Consulate will be at MEO from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday as well.
  • Natalia Barbosa of Maui Economic Opportunity’s Enlace Hispano assists a client waiting to meet with Mexican Consulate officials on Saturday at MEO in Wailuku.

The Mexican Consulate was expected to process more than 170 applications and documents Saturday on the first day of its two-day Maui visit, setting up shop at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku.

The Consulate will be processing documents at MEO from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Sunday, Oct. 2, as well. MEO is located at 99 Mahalani St.

Staff from the San Francisco office of the Consulate were on hand to handle applications for passports, voting certifications, birth certificates and other documents. There was a line running outside the MEO Classrooms with children playing and fathers and mothers holding infants and pushing strollers awaiting their appointments on Saturday morning.

The Consulate was expected to take walk-ins on Sunday.

Some tips for those meeting with Consulate officials:

  • If seeking a passport, an official ID, birth certificate, and expired/soon-to-be-expired passport will need to be shown.
  • Passport photos are not necessary; Consulate officials will take photos during the appointment.
  • Cash or debit/credit cards are preferred for payments.
  • If seeking a voter credential, proof of address is required.
  • Prepaid envelopes should have correct names and addresses.
  • To replace a lost or stolen passport, make a police report and bring the printed report to the appointment.  Police reports may be filed online at https://www.mauipolice.com/on-line-reporting.html.

This is the second visit by the Consulate to Maui and MEO this year. The pandemic had canceled visits to Maui for two years until March.

