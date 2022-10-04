

















Seabury Hall will host a Fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at its campus in Makawao. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a program to follow at 9 a.m.

The event will provide students and their families with an opportunity to learn more about Seabury Hall and will include an overview of the curriculum, presentations from faculty, students, and the Head of School, as well as a campus tour and information about the application and Financial Aid process.

Interested families should RSVP by Oct. 20, 2022, by contacting [email protected] or by calling 808-572-0807.

Seabury Hall is a private college preparatory school serving Grades 5-12 students in Makawao. Established in 1964, Seabury Hall focuses on providing educational opportunities to students across Maui.

It was designated as Maui’s first Blue Ribbon School by the US Department of Education and is a Malone Family Foundation School.

For more information, visit seaburyhall.org.