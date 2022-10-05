Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration will host a series of community meetings in October to receive comments and recommendations from the public regarding the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 – 2024.

“I’m excited to have these meetings in-person and to hear the suggestions from our residents on what is best for our community. I welcome everyone to participate in the meetings and follow us through the next budget cycle,” said Victorino. “I value the opportunity for our community members to have a say and share their thoughts on how their taxpayer dollars are spent.”

Representatives from various county departments will be present at each meeting. The public is invited to participate and share concerns and priorities with Mayor Victorino and his cabinet, and ask questions about various County-related issues. Community members are encouraged to attend a meeting to offer input, either as individuals or on behalf of an organization. Community members may also submit written comments using a Community Budget Request Form available at https://www.mauicounty.gov/139/Budget-Office.

Each community meeting will begin with an overview of past, present, and future projects, followed by attendees sharing concerns, offering input, or asking questions of the departments.

The schedule of the Community Budget Meetings are as follows:

Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, 5:30 p.m. : Velma McWayne Community Center

: Velma McWayne Community Center Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, 5:30 p.m. : Kīhei Community Center

: Kīhei Community Center Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, 5:30 p.m. : Hannibal Tavares Community Center

Additional meetings throughout Maui County are being scheduled and will be announced.

For more information on the community meetings, contact the County of Maui Budget Office at 808-270-7855 or visit www.mauicounty.gov/Budget.

