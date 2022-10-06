Haleakalā National Park Preserves Native Hawaiian Language through New Hawaiian Immersion Educational Materials. PC: Haleakalā National Park

Haleakalā National Park has developed new educational materials in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language) for Hawaiian immersion fourth grade students. The virtual materials are available to teachers anywhere to inspire Grade 4 haumāna (students) to mālama ʻāina (steward the land).

One lesson plan focuses on the ʻāhinahina (Haleakalā Silversword) and how it survives its harsh environment. Another lesson plan takes students on a deeper dive into traditional hale (house) building and people’s relationship to the ʻāina (land).























The educational materials are the product of a collaboration between the National Park Service and Hawaiian Language Teachers Kaleialoha Kaniaupio-Crozier from Pāʻia Elementary School and Kawehi Kammerer from Kamehameha Schools.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

After spending time in the park and with NPS staff, Kaniaupio-Crozier and Kammerer developed these new teaching materials and will share them with their students during the 2022-2023 school year.

“Virtual education is greatly needed in the Hawaiian immersion movement and these new educational materials allow teachers immediate access,” said Honeygirl Duman, Interpretation & Education Specialist at Haleakalā National Park. “ʻAʻohe hana nui ke alu ‘ia. No task is too big when done by all. These new products were a team effort and a wonderful step towards connecting the park’s natural and cultural resources to haumāna,” Duman said.

To access the new education materials visit, www.nps.gov/hale/learn/education/classrooms/olelo-hawaii-classroom-materials.htm. The project was made possible through the support of the National Park Foundation. Hawaiian Language Immersion Teachers interested in lesson plan development opportunities can contact Honeygirl Duman at [email protected]