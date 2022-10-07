Maui News

Community Emergency Response Team to start virtual meetings, Oct. 10

October 7, 2022, 10:57 AM HST
CERT training. Photo courtesy: County of Maui, Civil Defense Agency.

Regular meetings of the Community Emergency Response Team will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, and continue on the first work day of each month thereafter.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency notes the virtual meetings are set for the same day as regularly scheduled monthly siren and emergency alert system test.

The meetings are scheduled for 30 minutes, including a 20-minute refresher course and 10 minutes for announcements.

CERT volunteers are welcome and may register for meetings by emailing the Maui Emergency Management Agency at [email protected] Individuals who are interested in becoming CERT volunteers may also attend the meeting.

“Regular meetings serve to keep our CERT volunteers engaged, promote situational awareness regarding possible threats and provide updated information to augment the emergency response skills of our volunteers,” said Herman Andaya, MEMA administrator. “As we saw in Hurricane Ian, CERT volunteers in Florida played an integral part in emergency response and served as a reminder of the need to keep our CERT volunteers in the County of Maui engaged and encourage them to maintain a high level of readiness.”

MEMA is continuing to seek volunteers to be a part of the Community Emergency Response Team. Individuals interested in joining CERT and wish to receive more information may call 808- 270-7285, visit www.mauicounty.gov/emergency or send email to [email protected]

