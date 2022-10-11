Photo Courtesy: Jim Gaffigan

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents a return of popular comedian Jim Gaffigan as part of his Dark Pale Tour on Feb. 23, 2023. This is his only stop in Hawai’i on this tour.

Tickets go on sale online to MACC members on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets to the general public go on sale Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

To take advantage of the advance purchase benefit, patrons can join or renew an expired membership at MauiArts.org/membership.

Jim Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy winning top touring performer and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.

A top 10 comedian according to Forbes’ 2019 comedy list, Gaffigan released his eighth stand-up special, The Pale Tourist, on Amazon. He also was recently awarded for being the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora. His 9th stand-up special, Comedy Monster, premiered on Netflix last December.

Up next, Gaffigan will be seen as the lead in the Sci-Fi dramedy, Linoleum, and in 2023 will star as Mr. Smee in Disney’s Peter Pan and Wendy, opposite Jude Law and Yara Shahidi.

He also will co-star with Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, James Marsden and Hugh Grant in Netflix’s Unfrosted, and co-stars in the independent film Susie Searches, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this year.

HBO Max recently announced Gaffigan joined the cast of Full Circle, a limited series from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon. It follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York.

Gaffigan also was recently heard in Disney/Pixar’s film, Luca, opposite Jacob Tremblay and Maya Rudolph. On the silver screen, his many credits include Three Kings, Super Troopers 1 & 2 and Chappaquiddick. 2019 was Gaffigan’s biggest year to date with an impressive eight films released, three which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival including Troop Zero with Viola Davis and Alison Janney, Them That Follow and Light From Light – with many festival goers and members of the media calling Gaffigan the “King of Sundance.”

In addition to two seasons of the critically acclaimed semi-autobiographical The Jim Gaffigan Show, which he wrote and produced with his wife Jeannie, and his widely popular stand-up comedy specials, Gaffigan has guest starred on many television comedies and dramas, ranging from Portlandia and Bob’s Burgers to the HBO cult hits Flight of the Conchords to dramatic roles in Law & Order. Gaffigan regularly does humorous commentaries on CBS Sunday Morning for which he has won three Emmys.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. Gaffigan show are $49.50, $59.50 and $69.50 plus applicable fees. Prices increase day of show. Tickets are available online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is open for inquiries only by phone at 808-242-7469 Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email at [email protected]