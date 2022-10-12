Educational Services Hawaiʻi Foundation is the recipient of a $180,000 grant award from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs that will support the Native Hawaiian community.

The OHA grant will help to support the ʻImi ʻIke Learning Centers on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, Kauaʻi and Molokaʻi.

The ʻImi ʻIke Learning Centers, which utilizes culture-based pedagogy, will provide comprehensive and differentiated tutoring in all academic areas, as well as a variety of academic enrichment and Hawaiian culture-based activities. Services are available year-round, both in-person and virtually, and are designed to increase the number of Native Hawaiian youth, currently or formerly in foster, kinship, shelter or residential care, who:

Enter educational systems ready to learn, and

Who graduate from high school being college, career and community ready.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are extremely grateful to OHA for their ongoing support. With this award, we will be able to provide intensive, culturally relevant, academic services to keiki throughout the state of Hawaiʻi,” said Christine Miyamura, Project Director for the ‘Imi ‘Ike Learning Centers.

The purpose of the Community Grant-Education, is to serve the Native Hawaiian lāhui in alignment with the strategic foundations, directions, and outcomes of 15-year Mana i Mauli Ola Strategic Plan.

Educational Services Hawai’i Foundation is committed to the belief that all children should have equal access to a quality education that builds knowledge, confidence, and opens doors to endless possibilities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Educational Services Hawaiʻi Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 2004 that provides educational advocacy, mentoring, tutoring and out-of-school time enrichment programs to the children and youth of Hawai’i. Learn more at https://epicfoundhawaii.org.