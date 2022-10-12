West Maui Hospital site in Kāʻanapali, West Maui.

The Maui County Council’s Human Concerns & Parks Committee will host a discussion Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 on the current status of the West Maui Hospital and Medical Center.

“This presentation will provide important information and background for all who have been awaiting news on the West Maui Hospital project,” said HCP Committee Chair Tasha Kama. “The development of this medical facility will help address a major shortage of health care resources in West Maui and offer residents and visitors acute care and skilled nursing on the West side.”

The update will be presented by Brian Hoyle, President of the West Maui Hospital Foundation (WMHF) Board of Directors. The HCP Committee meeting will be broadcast live on Akakū Ch. 53 beginning at 1:30 p.m., and on the Maui County Council’s Facebook page.

The project site is just under 15 acres, located along Kaka‘alaneo Drive in the Master Planned Community of Kāʻanapali 2020. Other WMHF Board members include Stephen Lovelette and Jo Anne Johnson Winer, former Maui County Councilmember for West Maui and former Director of Transportation for the County of Maui.

Councilmember Pro Tempore Tasha Kama (Kahului residency district) serves as HCP Chair and as Vice-Chair of the Infrastructure and Transportation Committee.