Hui Heleui: Nightmare on Mahalani Street!

Hui No Ke Ola Pono hosts a Halloween-themed family-friendly health fair “Hui Heleui: Nightmare on Mahalani Street!” on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the J Walter Cameron Center located at 95 Mahalani Street.

Event registration is available via eventbrite.com.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Guests are invited to dress up as their favorite character and bring the ʻohana for a fun-filled night at this health and resource fair.

Keiki will be able to trick or treat with community vendors and fill out their stamp cards to be entered to win raffle prizes. There will be vendors, music, a haunted house and more.

Hui No Ke Ola Pono will be offering free dental treatment for keiki. Free dental treatment includes a screening and cleaning. To participate, fill out a registration form online at: https://forms.gle/SAMqB1hNcUBkdG5cA

The pre-registration form for the dental clinic will close on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Walk-in registrations are welcome. Each child who participates at the dental clinic will have a chance to win an electric scooter, tablet, or gift card.

“Papa Ola Lokahi along with Hui No Ke Ola Pono support oral health services within our Maui communities and this event allows the opportunity to bring ʻohana together in a safe way to enjoy the Halloween evening,” said Dr. Sheri Daniels, CEO of Papa Ola Lokahi.

Due to limited parking, we will only be offering parking at the J. Walter Cameron Center for event staff, volunteers, vendors, and handicapped event attendees. Parking will be at Maui Lani Shopping Center and free shuttle transportation will be provided to the event by MEO Transportation

Entries to the “A Lifetime of Healthy Smiles” 2022 Student Art and Video Contest will be displayed and judged at this event as well.