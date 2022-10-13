The Maui Farm is one of the organizations that has received a donation from Ohana Fuels through its “Fuel Up Do Good”. program. Photo Courtesy: Ohana Fuels

Ohana Fuelsʻ community-driven program “Fuel Up. Do Good,” celebrating its 10th year, has provided more than $500,000 to a variety of nonprofit organizations on Maui and the Big Island, according to a company news release.

The funding comes from a partnership between Ohana Fuels and the community. A portion of gas purchased at one of Ohana Fuelsʻ 19 stations on the two islands is donated to a designated nonprofit on Maui or Hawai‘i Island on a quarterly cycle.

“For many low-income families, essential unmet needs like work clothes, safety checks, dental bills, etc. are burdensome and often cause families to choose between fixing a flat tire and putting food on the table,” said Debbie Cabebe, CEO of Maui Economic Opportunity. “The unrestricted funds that the ʻFuel Up. Do Good.ʻ program provides makes a big difference in helping families achieve stability.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Fuel Up. Do Good.” began in the 3rd quarter of the 2012 fiscal year, with a combined $7,631.60 going to the Maui Food Bank and the Big Island’s The Food Basket.

Since then this fundraiser has gone on to support a variety of causes, including food security, substance abuse, youth and family services, and health-related services and causes.

“Our mission is to help homeless children succeed, and this program was able to help provide the funds needed to make it happen,” said Magin Patrick, co-founder of Project Hawai‘i.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In its first 10 years, “Fuel Up. Do Good.” has supported a wide variety of programs, resulting in big impacts. A few highlights include:

20,000 meals to those who are at risk of going hungry, served by Maui Food Bank

33 youth with special needs, ages 14+, participated in Arc of Hilo’s Career Exploration Program – 8 of these youth were able to complete high school and successfully transition to paid employment because of this program

35 low-income individuals and families were able to pay for essential unmet needs like utility deposits, insurance, and kids’ beds through Maui Economic Opportunity

24 teen mentors and junior leaders participated in a summer education program and received back to school supplies, backpacks, clothes, and shoes through Project Hawai‘i

40 caregivers and families on Molokaʻi participated in a series of free classes from Alzheimer’ Association Hawaii Chapter, educating them about Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

60 workers with disabilities were given 120 hours of on-the-job training by Ka Lima o Maui to improve their work skills and keep them safer on the job.

To learn more about the the program, along with quarterly profiles of participating nonprofits, visit ohanafuels.com. Maui and Hawai‘i Island organizations are encouraged to apply to participate in the program by visiting ohanafuels.com/fuel-up-do-good/