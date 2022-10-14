Festivals of Aloha heads to the East Maui town of Hāna this week, kicking off with a parade through Hāna Town on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.











A full list of activities in Hāna are provided below:

Saturday, Oct. 15:

Parade: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Entertainment at Hāna Ballpark from 1 to 3 p.m.

Sports Night from 5 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16:

Fishing Contest at Hāna Bay from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Play Day from 1 to 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17:

Traditional Lei making Class at the Hāna-Maui Resort from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Sports Night from 5 to 9 p.m. at Hāna Ballpark

Tuesday, Oct. 18:

Floral & Lei Contest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hāna Farms

Karaoke Night at Hāna Ballpark 6 to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19:

Kupuna Luncheon at the Hāna-Maui Resort, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20:

Talent Show at Hāna Bay, 5 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21:

Taro Contest at Hāna Bay, 5 to 6 p.m.

‘Ulu, Pohole & Poke Contest

Pō Hawaii and Aloha Attire Contest, 6 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22:

Cross Country Golf at Holani, Hāna 2 to 4 p.m.

Hōike Night at Hāna Bay 5 to 10 p.m., advanced tickets required

*Event date and times subject to change at any time. Please visit festivalsofaloha.com for the latest updates.

Festivals of Aloha at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Later this month, the Festival of Aloha moves to South Maui. The schedule of events includes the following:

Friday, Oct. 28:

Opening Ceremony 9 a.m.

Exhibits in Ballroom 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hawaiian Music in the Foyer 10-11 a.m.

Artisans and Mākeke Market 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29:

Exhibits in Ballroom 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Artisans and Mākeke Market 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Hula is the Heartbeat,” a celebration of Hula and Hawaiian Music 6-8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30: