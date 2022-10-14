Maui Arts & Entertainment

Festivals of Aloha heads to East Maui town of Hāna

October 14, 2022, 11:34 AM HST
* Updated October 14, 11:51 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Festivals of Aloha heads to the East Maui town of Hāna this week, kicking off with a parade through Hāna Town on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

  • Hāna Festivals of Aloha 2022. Lei contest.
  • Hāna Festivals of Aloha 2022. Talent Show
  • Hāna Festivals of Aloha 2022. Lūʻau nite.

A full list of activities in Hāna are provided below:

Saturday, Oct. 15:

  • Parade: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Entertainment at Hāna Ballpark from 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Sports Night from 5 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16:

  • Fishing Contest at Hāna Bay from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Play Day from 1 to 3 p.m.  

Monday, Oct. 17:

  • Traditional Lei making Class at the Hāna-Maui Resort from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sports Night from 5 to 9 p.m. at Hāna Ballpark
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tuesday, Oct. 18:

  • Floral & Lei Contest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hāna Farms
  • Karaoke Night at Hāna Ballpark 6 to 9 p.m. 

Wednesday, Oct. 19:

  • Kupuna Luncheon at the Hāna-Maui Resort, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20:

  • Talent Show at Hāna Bay, 5 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21:

  • Taro Contest at Hāna Bay, 5 to 6 p.m.
  • ‘Ulu, Pohole & Poke Contest
  • Pō Hawaii and Aloha Attire Contest, 6 to 10 p.m.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Saturday, Oct. 22:

  • Cross Country Golf at Holani, Hāna  2 to 4 p.m. 
  • Hōike Night at Hāna Bay 5 to 10 p.m., advanced tickets required

*Event date and times subject to change at any time. Please visit festivalsofaloha.com for the latest updates.

Festivals of Aloha at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Later this month, the Festival of Aloha moves to South Maui. The schedule of events includes the following:

Friday, Oct. 28:

  • Opening Ceremony 9 a.m.
  • Exhibits in Ballroom 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Hawaiian Music in the Foyer 10-11 a.m.
  • Artisans and Mākeke Market 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Saturday, Oct. 29:

  • Exhibits in Ballroom 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Artisans and Mākeke Market 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • “Hula is the Heartbeat,” a celebration of Hula and Hawaiian Music 6-8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30:

  • “Sounds of the Sea” – an afternoon of Hawaiian Music on the Ocean Front Lawn 3-5 p.m. 
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Baldwin High Graduate Among Three College Students Killed Near Phoenix After Being Struck By Suv In Wrong Lane 2Update On West Maui Hospital To Be Presented In Council Committee On Monday 3Maui Halloween Lineup Lahaina Parade Costume Contests 4Hawaiʻi Visitor Wins 717k Jackpot Playing Slot Machine At Fremont Hotel And Casino 5Maui Council Approves Resolution To Acquire 45 Acres Of Ab Lands 6Breaking No Tsunami Expected After 5 0 Mauna Loa Earthquake