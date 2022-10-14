Volunteers enjoy feeding the hungry a delicious meal every night of the year at Hale Kau Kau on the campus of St. Theresa Church in Kihei. File photo

The 6th Annual Stomp Out Hunger 5k and 1-mile walk will he held on Oct. 29 to support Hale Kau Kau, a nonprofit that delivers more than 70 daily meals to the homebound elderly and disabled.

The event will take place at Hale Kau Kau on the campus of St. Theresa Church, 25 Līpoa Street in Kīhei. There will be a Halloween costume contest at the awards ceremony.

The cost is $30 until Oct. 26, with $20 discounts for youth under 15 and seniors over 65. The price goes up to $40 after Oct. 26.

There also is a corporate team challenge for $120 for four-person team.

You can sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/HI/Kihei/halekaukau. For more information, call Mary at 808-875-8754 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Throughout the pandemic Hale Kau Kau has never missed a day of providing meals to those in need. The nonprofit also serves a hot meal from the window each evening.

Sponsorships are available:

$10-$25: Short order cook sponsor

$26-$50: Line cook sponsor

$51-$100: Chef de’cuisine sponsor

$101-$499: Executive chef sponsor

$500-999: Gold medal sponsor

$1,000 plus: Platinum sponsor

Donations from the business community also are accepted. It can include gift certificate or an item from your company/business. Your gift certificate or item will be used either as a raffle prize for the participants in the Stomp Out Hunger event or as part of the online auction that will be held for this event.

All donors will be listed in our program, on our website and at the post race party. .