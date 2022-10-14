The Walmart in Kahului held a reopening celebration after a remodel. Photo Courtesy: Kahului Walmart

The Kahului Walmart held a reopening celebration on Friday that honored 38 associates who have worked at the store since it opened 21 years ago, promoted four employees to team leads and featured a traditional Hawaiian Blessing and Maile Lei untying.

The store provided $10,250 in grants to four local nonprofits: Alzheimer’s Association – Aloha Chapter ($1,000), American Red Cross ($2,500), Friends of Children Justice Center of Maui ($5,000) and Special Olympics Hawaiʻi ($1,750).

Maui Walmart also helped raise $22,000 for Children’s Miracle Network/Kapiolani Hospital for Women & Children over the summer and has provided $147,546 in food donations to the Maui Food Bank since February 2022.

This holiday season the store will again collaborate with The Salvation Army Angel Tree program and the annual Red Kettle campaign.

Maui Walmart also is now accepting WIC payments for approved groceries and products.

The remodel includes a new curbside online pickup and delivery area, additional assisted checkout registers, updated departments, new signage and lights throughout the store, and new concrete floors.

“Nearly every department was upgraded in one way or another and our customers will notice as soon as they walk through the door,” said Chris Pierce, Maui Walmart store manager. “We’re thrilled to welcome the community back to the refreshed store and for them to see all the great updates which make shopping easier and faster. We’re also proud to highlight products from over 50 local vendors.”