Lahaina Cannery to host annual Spooktacular Halloween event, Oct. 29

October 15, 2022, 3:29 PM HST
* Updated October 15, 3:30 PM
Lahaina Cannery hosts its annual Spooktacular Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. 

The free, family friendly event will feature a Brenton and His Bag-O-Tricks Magic strolling through the Cannery, balloon twisting, keiki crafts, trick-or-treating, and be sure to lookout for Cruella De Vil to take photos.

Both keiki and families are encouraged to enter in the annual costume contest with prizes awarded to each age category of 0-2, 3-5, 6-10 and family. A grand prize of two roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines will be awarded to an overall winner. 

“The Cannery is thrilled to bring back the annual Halloween in-person event,” said Lynn Okamoto, Associate Director and Property Manager of Lahaina Cannery. “We love seeing all the costumes and the keiki and their ‘ohana enjoying the festivities and special thanks to Alaska Airlines for providing this awesome grand prize of two roundtrip tickets.”

Registration for the costume contest is from 3-4 p.m. Visit LahainaCannery.com for a full schedule of events.

Lahaina Cannery also offers free family weekly entertainment including:

  • Hula Lessons on Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m.
  • Cultural Crafts on Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m.
  • ʻUkulele Lessons on Thursdays at 2:30 p.m.
  • Hula Shows on Sundays at 1 p.m.  
Lahaina Cannery continues to host the Lahaina Arts Society every Friday and Saturday in August from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the lawn fronting Starbucks.  Come out and talk story with LAS artists, view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry and more. To get detailed information on all upcoming events you can visit www.lahainacannerymall.com.

Attendees are encouraged to also visit the many retailers such as ABC Store, Banana Wind, Boss Frog’s, Coldwell Banker Island Properties, Crazy Shirts, Denny’s, HIC Surf, IPU Island Crafts, Jean’s Warehouse, Jersey Mikes, Longs Drugs, Maui Island Creations, Maui Toy Works, Pink Nails, Plantation Museum, Safeway, Serendipity, Starbucks, Three Crowns Jewelry, Pualani Maui, Salt + Hair, T-Shirt Factory, Under the Rainbow and World Class Concierge. 

Lahaina Cannery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

