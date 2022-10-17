Screenshot courtesy of Fidelity National Title & Escrow.

Fidelity National Title and Escrow released its Maui real estate report comparing 2022 and 2021 third quarter results on Friday, Oct. 7.

The report showed that the median sales price for residential homes on Maui increased 15% to $1,150,000 in the third quarter compared to $998,500 in 2021. However, the number of sales declined from 1,042 to 813 sales this year – a 22% decrease compared to the same timeframe last year.

The median days on the market for a Maui residential home decreased by one day in the third quarter, from 75 to 74 days.

Overall, the total dollar volume of residential homes sold in the third quarter fell $1.428B, a 23% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2021. The previously total dollar volume was $1.841B.

Majority of the highest recorded home and condo sales on Maui in the third quarter were located on South Maui.

For a detailed overview of the residential, condo and vacant land sales in the third quarter, see below video from Fidelity National Title and Escrow: