Shark signs installed at small boat harbors and ramps

October 18, 2022, 1:32 PM HST
Shark signs installation at Maunalua Bay Launch Ramp. PC: Hawaiʻi DLNR

Crews from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation began installing shark signs at select boat ramps, harbors and facilities across the state.

The signs serve as a reminder of the important role of manō (sharks) play in native Hawaiian culture, ocean health and resiliency. 

Department officials say 8-12 signs are being distributed to each island for use at these facilities.

This morning, crews removed a pair of faded signs from a post at the Maunalua Bay boat ramp, and began installation of the new shark signs.

Shark signs installation at Maunalua Bay Launch Ramp. PC: Hawaiʻi DLNR

DOBOR Administrator Ed Underwood said, “While we hope the signs engender respect for sharks and their natural and cultural roles in Hawai‘i, they also serve as a reminder of a new law that went into effect on Jan. 1, extending protections to more than 40 species of sharks that frequent State waters.” 

The signs were funded through a partnership between DOBOR and For the Fishes, and Moana ʻOhana, which for years advocated to enhance rules and laws that protect sharks. 

In addition to the new signs, most of which have now been installed, the Mālama Mano education campaign has distributed more than 8,000 informational cards and flyers around the state, advising fishers that it is illegal to intentionally capture, entangle, or kill a shark in Hawai‘i State waters. They also include information on how to report potential violations. 

Shark signs installation at Maunalua Bay Launch Ramp. PC: Hawaiʻi DLNR
