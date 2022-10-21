Artistʻs rendering of the future high school library and cafeteria building currently under construction at Kūlanihākoʻi High School. Photo Credit: Dept. of Education

Kūlanihāko‘i High School has selected its mascot — the manta ray — and school colors of silver and black. Its student body and extracurricular teams will be the Kūlanihāko‘i Rays.

Artist’s rendering of a Kūlanihāko‘i High School classroom building. Photo Credit: Dept. of Education

The selection process was led by current ninth-grade students who narrowed down concepts and presented the three top choices to students and families at the elementary schools and middle school in the Kūlanihāko‘i complex. The information was also shared with school community members and a public survey showed the manta ray as the most popular choice.

“We are thrilled to make this special announcement for our Kūlanihāko‘i High ‘ohana and for our students who worked so hard to make the selection process open to the entire community,” said Principal Halle Maxwell. “The official school mascot and colors help to define our school identity and give our students a shared sense of place, history and pride that they will carry throughout their lives.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kūlanihāko‘i High will be soliciting design ideas from all age groups for its official logo later this year. More details on the submission process will be announced. The selection of the new school mascot and colors follows the official naming of the school, which took place in August.

Kūlanihākoʻi High School opened to ninth-graders at the beginning of School Year 2022-23 at a temporary site at Lokelani Intermediate School until Phase II of construction is completed.

Phase II will construct the upper campus and includes administration, classroom, library and cafeteria buildings, along with physical education locker rooms, a playcourt, temporary playfield and open spaces. Future phases will continue construction as funding is available.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

At full capacity, the campus is designed for an enrollment of 1,600 students.

Click here for more information on construction progress and features.