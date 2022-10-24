Maui Business

Ryan Kaipo Nobriga

James Campbell Company LLC announced today the appointment of Ryan Kaipo Nobriga as chief financial officer. Nobriga will have executive oversight of the company’s finances, including asset and liability management, effective, Oct. 31, 2022.

“A well-respected leader in Hawaiʻi, we are pleased to welcome Ryan as our new chief financial officer,” said Donald E. Huffner, president and chief executive officer, JCC. “His appointment comes at a pivotal time for James Campbell Company as we continue to diversify and grow our real estate portfolio across the US.”

With more than 20 years of combined experience in finance, information technology and operations management, Nobriga most recently served as the vice president, finance at Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company while concurrently serving as the vice president at Seamount Insurance, Inc, for more than 10 years. At HDCC, he was responsible for the overall asset and liability management, while leading the finance, information technology and risk management functions. Nobriga has also held positions as senior controller, and vice president and director of technical services at Pacific Wireless Communications.

Nobriga currently serves on several boards and committees, including the Marimed Foundation as chairman, PBS Hawaiʻi as vice chair, and the General Contractors Association, Hawaiʻi as vice chair of the legislative committee. He received his bachelor’s degree in accountancy from Boston College in Boston, Mass. Nobriga is a graduate of Kamehameha Schools.

The James Campbell Company LLC is a private, Hawaiʻi-based, and nationally diversified real estate company with properties in Washington, D.C. and 12 states across the US. Its affiliate, Kapolei Properties LLC focuses on the development of the City of Kapolei. 

