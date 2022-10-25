Maui’s voter service center at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku. File photo from the Primary Election. PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

Starting today through Nov. 8, voter service centers are open for the General Election. Voter service centers provide voter registration, accessible in-person voting, replacement ballots, and collection of voted ballots.

Voters are reminded that ballots have been delivered and that they should have received their ballot packet in the mail. Any registered voter who has not received their ballot should contact their County Elections Division to request a replacement ballot or visit a voter service center.

To cast a ballot for the General Election, voters can visit a voter service center, mail in their ballot, or drop off their voted ballot at a ballot drop box within their county. Voted ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8 to be counted. A list of voter service centers and ballot drop box locations and hours can be found at elections.hawaii.gov.

Wailuku, Maui:

Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena Street, Wailuku, HI 96793 Oct. 25, 2022, through Nov. 7, 2022, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Hāna, Maui:

Hāna High & Elementary School, 4111 Hāna Hwy., Hāna, HI 96713 Nov. 5, 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Molokaʻi:

Mitchell Pauole Center, Conference Room, 90 Ainoa Street, Kaunakakai, HI 96748 Oct. 25, 2022, through Nov. 7, 2022, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Lānaʻi:

Lānaʻi Community Center, 411 Eighth Street, Lānaʻi City, HI 96763 Nov. 1, 2022, through Nov. 7, 2022, Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



For voters with disabilities, voter service centers are equipped with accessible ballot marking devices for voters to vote their ballot privately and independently. The voting equipment features adaptive controllers, accessible tactile devices, and non-visual access. Voters requiring assistance may also bring a family member or friend to assist them. For more information about accessible voting options, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call 808-453-VOTE (8683).

New Hawaiʻi voters needing to register for the 2022 General Election can register in person at any of the voter service centers within their county and vote on the same day. Registrants may also submit a paper voter registration application by Oct. 31 and may continue to register or update their voter registration online at elections.hawaii.gov with a Hawaiʻi Driver’s License or State ID. Individuals must be a US Citizen, Hawaiʻi resident, and be at least 18 years of age to vote.

For official election and voter information, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call 808-453-VOTE (8683).