For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Oct. 27-Nov. 2, find our comprehensive listing HERE. This expanded listing also includes upcoming Halloween events.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Pianist Dmytro Choni performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Thursday, Oct. 27.

Ukranian pianist Dmytro Choni, Thursday

The Dallas Morning News described concert pianist Dmytro Choni’s as a “major talent to watch” and his performance as “sophisticated and natural.” Pizzacato Magazine praised his phrasing, lyricism, and “perfect control of dynamics.”

Fresh from a third place finish in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition this year, Chonic is performing at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

The talented Ukranian who will be playing pieces from Prokofiev, Debussey, Scriabin, Silvestrov, and Liszt, took home the bronze at the Van Cliburn competition, this at a time when he has had to cope with a Russian invasion of his country.

He has said publicly that art should transcend politics and serve as a way to unite people.

Besides his award at the Van Cliburn competition, he has garnered top prizes and awards at, among others, the Paloma O’Shea Santander International Piano Competition in Spain in 2018, the Leeds International Piano Competition in Great Britain in 2021, and the Bösendorfer USASU in 2019. All sales are online only at mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales. Box Office hours for ticketing inquiries via email and phone 808-242-7469 are Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Protest folk singer Raye Zaragoza performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Wednesday, Nov.2.

Protest singer Raye Zaragoza, Wednesday

Protest folk singer Raye Zaragoza whose Standing Rock song “In The River” has drawn national attention, performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Wednesday, Nov. 2 ,at 7:30 p.m.

Influenced by activist performers like Joan Baez and Buffy St. Marie, her song “In The River” on YouTube is a moving tribute to the Standing Rock protest. It has the emotional power of Liko Martin’s call for unity in “All Hawaiʻi Stand Together.” “Woman in Color,” Zaragoza’s second album, delivered powerful messages about embracing one’s own identity and discovering the power behind it, all across brisk, emotive, compelling folk melodies.

Zaragoza emboldens listeners to be all that their beautiful individuality entails in “Running With the Wolves” and “Rebel Soul.” All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Magic show at Las Pinatas

Magicians Earl Stewart South and David Kuraya perform at Las Pinatas Sunday, Oct. 30, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. South, known as the “Duke of Deception”, mentored by world-class magicians like Lance Pierce, Roger Klause, and Bill Malone, has performed throughout the U.S., parts of Europe, and the Middle East. Kuraya is considered one of Hawaii’s authorities on sleight-of-hand magic. He provides a unique and personalized experience with astonishment and laughter. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to backlitbuddhastudios.com/shows.

Maui Sugar Museum

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 and under. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

Maui Mall Village “Halloween Skele-bration”

Maui Mall Village’s annual Halloween Skele-bration is back on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The event features a keiki & ‘ohana costume contest and trick-or-treating for children of all ages. Trick-or-treating will take place at participating Maui Mall Village merchants between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., while supplies last. Registration for the costume contest starts at 4 p.m. The family-friendly competition is open to keiki ages 0-12 and their ‘ohana and will begin at 5 p.m. at Center Court.

This year’s categories include keiki ages up to 3, keiki 4 to 8, keiki ages 9-12, and ‘Ohana Costumes with a combination of family and keiki costumes. The contest is limited up to 6 family members per entry. Keiki & ʻOhana winners will receive prizes from select Maui Mall Village merchants for first, second, and third place in different age groups as well as an ‘ohana category. Family and friends are encouraged to come dressed in their best Halloween costumes, dance to spooky songs and make memories by taking selfies at a special Halloween-themed photo station.

Halloween Drive-Thru Adventure at Keōpūolani Park

Keōpūolani Halloween Drive-Through. (10.31.20) PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The County of Maui will again host a scary but fun Halloween Drive-Thru Adventure from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Keōpūolani Regional Park. No reservations are needed, just drive up and enjoy the fun. Event highlights include Maui Classic Cruisers’ vintage car showcase, LahainaTown Action Committee’s popular Mystery Maze, and a Pumpkin Patch. Generous treat stations will be staffed by volunteers from the County of Maui and community partners. Enter the Halloween Drive-Thru Adventure by making a right turn onto Keopuolani Parkway from Wahinepiʻo Avenue. A Keiki Buckle-up Area will be available for families with babies and young children so youngsters can get safely get back into their car seats and boosters before exiting onto Kanaloa Avenue.

Holo Holo Halloween at the QKC

An evening of candy, a costume contest, prizes and more occurs at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center as part of the shopping center’s Holo Holo Halloween event. The event takes place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. Costume contest winners will receive a Fun Factory Gift Card, A $25 cashier’s check sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, and of course, more goodies, Children ages up to 13 are able to enter the contest. Be sure to pre-register here.

Kekoa Alip

Kekoa Alip at Rotary

Big Island Keck Observatory spokesman Kekoa Alip is the featured guest speaker at a Rotary Club of Kahului gathering Monday, Oct. 31, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The meeting will be held on Zoom. Meeting ID: 876 2878 1582; Passcode: 055141. Ali, born and raised in Kailua-Kona, will share how he came to work in the field of astronomy on Maunakea. The Rotary Club of Kahului meets every Monday, except for holidays, from 12 to 1 p.m. For more information about Rotary, please contact Della Nakamoto at (808) 264-1213, [email protected] or visit www.kahuluirotary.com.

WAILUKU

Food vendors, entertainers, and health experts will be participating in the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair at War Memorial Gyn Saturday, Oct. 29.

49th annual senior fair, Saturday

The 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair takes place at War Memorial Gym Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Fair provides information about health and free health screenings, including vision and blood pressure checks, and fraud prevention and home repair.

Health-related activities also include COVID-19 vaccinations, and flu shots by Walgreens. Mask-wearing is encouraged. The event, organized by Maui Economic Opportunity and the County Office on Aging, also provides some senior clubs an opportunity to raise funds.

Food for sale at the fair include cascaron, pasteles and Portuguese soup.

There also will be plants for sale, lift chair and scooter demonstrations and information on t‘ai chi, Medicare and Medicaid, hospice and estate planning.

In addition to Grammy winner George Kahumoku, the entertainment lineup features Benny Uyetake, Pukalani Hula Halau, Na Kupuna Ohana Serenaders, Laughter Yoga with Jenna Pascual, Zumba with Keoni Hot Lava DanceFit and exercise activities with Paula Keele of Enhance Fitness. Kathy Collins once again will be serving as emcee. For more information, contact MEO official Gay Sibonga or Executive Assistant Lee Imada at (808) 249-2990.

Rocky Horror Show, final run

The musical The Rocky Horror Show, featuring the multi-talented Eric Gilliom as Frank N. Furter, has its final weekend run at the Iao Theater Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29, both at 7:30 p.m. then on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. The last performance occurs Halloween on a Monday, Oct. 31. It’s a role the multi-talented Gilliom is reprising after his first still-talked-about performances at the theatre about 30 years ago. Gilliom who has acted and sung on Broadway, also performed the role of Frank N. Furter, to thousands of people at an outdoor stage at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The musical director is Robert E. Wills, founder and music director emeritus of the Maui Chamber Orchestra. Audience participation bags will be for sale. Do not bring your own props, food or drinks. The show runs for 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. To purchase tickets, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Free jazz show, Thursday

A free jazz show featuring Jimmy C and Jeff Helmer takes place at the Maui Coffee Attic Thursday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. For more information, including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com/tickets or call John, 808-250-9555.

Animation in Japan’s culture

University of Hawaiʻi professor Jayson Chun will be speaking about “Japan Cool: Animation and the Rise of J-Culture” at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1:30 p.m. The talk will be also available via zoon. To register, call 808-244-6862. To learn more, visit www.nvmc.org.

Maui Onstage Season Tickets

Maui Onstage Season Tickets are on sale through Oct. 31, 2022. Shows not included in the season package are “What Happened After Once Upon a Time,” “Nutcracker Sweets,” in collaboration Momentum Dance Maui, and “The Rainbow Fish Musical,” a youth production. For ticket purchases and more information, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Oct. 29, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam and Rick sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Kikakila, Geri Valdriz Monday

The band Kikakila, including lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz, plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. The performance, including a history of the lap steel guitar, is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

David Fraser, Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Hui Heleui: Nightmare on Mahalani Street!

Hui No Ke Ola Pono hosts a Halloween-themed family-friendly health fair “Hui Heleui: Nightmare on Mahalani Street!” on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the J Walter Cameron Center located at 95 Mahalani Street. This event is free and open to the public. Guests are invited to dress up as their favorite character and bring the ʻohana for a fun-filled night at this health and resource fair. Keiki will be able to trick or treat with community vendors and fill out their stamp cards to be entered to win raffle prizes. There will be vendors, music, a haunted house and more. Hui No Ke Ola Pono will be offering free dental treatment for keiki. Free dental treatment includes a screening and cleaning. To participate, fill out a registration form online at: https://forms.gle/SAMqB1hNcUBkdG5cA

The pre-registration form for the dental clinic will close on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Walk-in registrations are welcome. Each child who participates at the dental clinic will have a chance to win an electric scooter, tablet, or gift card. Due to limited parking, organizers will only be offering parking at the J. Walter Cameron Center for event staff, volunteers, vendors, and handicapped event attendees. Parking will be at Maui Lani Shopping Center and free shuttle transportation will be provided to the event by MEO Transportation. Event registration is available via eventbrite.com.

Keiki Halloween Festival at Imua

Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden is holding the 2nd Annual Keiki Halloween Festival, with a keiki costume contest, entertainment by Uncle Wayne and the Howling Dog Band, miniature horses, and food trucks. The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. For online registration, including a fee per family, go to imuagarden.org/halloween.

Bailey House Museum tours

On the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, the Bailey House Museum includes pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. It contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. The museum, including gift shop at 2375A Main Street, is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, including price of admission and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

KĪHEI

The Pacific Fleet Brass Band are flying in from Oahu to perform at Kihei’s Fridays program. The event also includes a Halloween costume contest for children and other keiki activities.

Pacific Fleet band at Kihei Fridays

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake and the Pacific Fleet Big Wave Brass Band are among those entertaining on the main stage, as part of the county’s Kihei’s Fridays program in the parking lot mauka of Azeka Place Shopping Center on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. Piikea Street will be closed for 5 to 10 p.m. The event this Friday also includes a children’s costume contest, face painting and balloon twisting and other activities for children, and food trucks. For more information, go to facebook.com/MauiFridays or email Debbie [email protected]

“Bent” opens in Kihei

Coming up fast is dramatist Martin Sherman’s play “Bent” at the ProArts Playhouse, Nov. 4 to 20. about the persecution of gays in Nazi Germany. The play takes place during and after the Night of the Long knives. The play, produced in 1979 in London, helped to bring more awareness about the persecution of gays during the Holocaust. The play, which also had a run on Broadway, has been produced in Brussels, Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, Israel, Singapore, has attracted serious attention with a number of actors assuming roles, including Richard Gere, Ian McKellen and Ralph Fiennes. The play on Maui is being directed by Aly Cardinalli. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Micah Sherman improv

Coming up fast is a show by Micah Sherman who has performed with Second City out of Chicago. He’s directing the Maui Improv Players on a “spot live show” at the ProArts Playhouse Sunday, Oct. 30, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Earlier, on Oct. 27, 29, 29, he’s conducting a workshop on on improvisation at Heritage Hall in Paia from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information about the workshop, inquire at [email protected] To attend the Oct. 30 live performance, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Awkward Conversations, open mic Thursday

The band Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join local recording artist Shauna McCoy and guitar player Alan Stevens for live music. The band plays a wide variety of popular and original music. Shauna’s songs include her debut album, “Past Life Lovers.” From 8:30 to 10 p.m., the program moves to a mix of open mic comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish. Signup is at 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Gilliom & Esquire, Thursday

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Oct. 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom performs as a member of one of Mick Fleetwood’s bands, and Esquire is a member of the ukulele-powered group Kanekoa.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Oct. 28, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Pfluke at Nalu’s, Saturday

Singer and ‘ukulele artist Anthony Pfluke performs at Nalu’s Bar & Grill Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Pfluke plays popular island favorites as well as his own original compositions. He’ll be followed by Bruddah Waltah and friends. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Rospond at Tikis

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

In Between at Gilligan’s

Live music and dancing occurs with the group In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Magic Show, Gilligan’s

Brenton Keith presents a magic show at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. Keith sometimes has special guest Cirque Jolie. Reservations recommended. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Kanekoa’s tour returns Oct. 29

The ‘ukulele-powered band Kanekoa on its “Return To Coconut Sky” tour on the U.S. continent, returns to Nalu’s South Shore Grill on Maui on Oct. 29, Saturday, at 6 p.m. Check out its tour schedule in November at kanekoa.live

Beat box competition

The Maui Beatbox Championship takes place at the ProArts Playhouse on Nov. 19, Saturday, at 12 p.m. There’s an open elimination beatbox battle in the beginning, leading to semi-finals. The cash prize is $100, and competition is open to all ages. The judges are Erratictitan, Kai, and Gloop. The estimated event time is 90 minutes. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com.

LAHAINA

Keiki Halloween Parade, Monday

The 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street takes place on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. Children are invited to don their best costume, walk down Front Street and have the chance to walk across stage and get their bag of goodies. The event is slated to begin at 4 p.m. at the Outlets of Maui, at the corner of Front Street and Papalaua Street. Front Street will be closed from Papalaua Street through Prison Street until the keiki parade is finished.A friendly reminder that this is a pedestrian parade only, so please no vehicles, bicycles, skateboards, or golf carts etc. Front Street will reopen immediately following the keiki parade.

Note: Representatives from the Lahaina Restoration Foundation have provided clarification that there is NO Halloween in Lahaina, except for the kids parade. Front Street will ONLY be closed for the keiki parade and will open up after that. Various bars and restaurants have Halloween plans, but there is no coordinated event outside of the keiki parade that will require a road closure.

Halloween at the Lahaina Cannery

Lahaina Canneryʻs annual Spooktacular Halloween happens on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. The free, family friendly event will feature a Brenton and His Bag-O-Tricks Magic strolling through the Cannery, balloon twisting, keiki crafts, trick-or-treating, and be sure to lookout for Cruella De Vil to take photos. Both keiki and families are encouraged to enter in the annual costume contest with prizes awarded to each age category of 0-2, 3-5, 6-10 and family. A grand prize of two roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines will be awarded to an overall winner. Registration for the costume contest is from 3-4 p.m. Visit LahainaCannery.com for a full schedule of events.

John Cruz, Thursday

Grammy winner John Cruz performs on the lawn fronting the Baldwin Home Museum free Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., as Lahaina Restoration Foundation continues its Hawaiian Music Series. Cruz is known for his song, Island Style, and the Playing for Change youtube video “All Along the Watchtower.” For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org

Teri Garrison, Thursday

Singer-songwriter Teri Garrison performs at the Hungry Coyote at 840 Wainee Street Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. The restaurant serves “Mexican Gourmet Cuisine.” For more information, including reserving tables or ordering take-out or delivery, go to hungrycoyote808.com.

Rhodes, The House Shakers, Thursday

Singer Gretchen Rose and The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist and vocalist Lenny Castellanos perform classic rock and blues on the main stage at Fleetwood’s Thursday, Oct. 27, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The House Shakers are members of the Mick Fleetwood Blues Band and include Kenny Geiser on guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. The Pohai Trio plays on a separate stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Uyetake at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Oct. 27, and Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. He recently performed at a tribute concert to Jimi Hendrix in Pāʻia.

Free ʻukulele lessons

Free ʻukulele lessons are being provided at the center stage at Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Oct. 27, at 2:30 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of this popular Hawaiian musical instrument. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304

The House Shakers, Friday

The House Shakers including Grammy winning guitarist-singer Lenny Castallanos perform at Fleetwood’s Friday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m. At the same time, Levi Poasa performs island-influenced music on the rooftop stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Jason Arcilla, Saturday

Island singer-songwriter Jason Arcilla performs R&B and reggae with an island rock influenced vibe at Fleetwood’s Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. He has released three EPs. His website is at jasonarcilla.com Check out him singing “Love & Reggae” on YouTube. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Gretchen Rhodes & The Pool Party

Gretchen Rhodes and The Pool Party perform soulful blues and rock at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Oct. 30, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. She has toured with Dave Mason and performed with Steven Tyler. On a separate stage, island songwriter Jason Arcilla performs his R&B and reggae with island influence. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Will Hartz sings bluesy-sweet soul at Fleetwood’s Tuesday.

Will Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz plays solo acoustic, blues, rock and soul at Fleetwood’s Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Born down South, Hartz sings bluesy-sweet soul, with a southern twang. He can play it loud or keep it smooth. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. There’s also a free Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program that provides a three-hour experience available on Oct. 27, Nov. 1 and 3. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites.

Late night dancing, 10 p.m.+

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 27, 28, and 29, and next week Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 2, from 10 p.m For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Art fair, weekend

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Alexei Antonov — Mirrors Of Reality. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

Spooktacular fun, Saturday

Lahaina Cannery Mall invites the public for some “Spooktacular” family fun Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event includes a magic show, costume contest, trick or treating, keiki crafts, photos with Cruella De Vil, and balloon twisting. Contest registration takes place from 3 to 4 p.m. for ages 0-2, 3-5, 6 to 10, and family. Grand prize wins two roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free hula show takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304

Quick, Wilson, Monday

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Oct. 31, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video, “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Joel Katz at Māla

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Mala Ocean Tavern Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or malatavern.com or call 808-667-9394.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Amy Hānaialiʻi, Friday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Amy Hānaialiʻi performs at The Lanai After Hours at the Westin Maui Kaanapali Friday, Oct. 28, from 9 to 11 p.m. Hanaialii has won 18 Nā Hōkū awards and received six Grammy nominations. She has performed for the Dalai Lama and two inaugural balls for President Obama. For more information, go to amyhanaialii.com

Hyatt Haunted House

A Haunted House at the Hyatt Regency Resort & Spa is being organized on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29, with proceeds to go to benefit the Maui Visitor Industry Annual Charity Walk. The Haunted House across from Japenga will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Organizers are accepting only cash at the door — adult $8 and $5 for a child.

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olele restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kaanapali Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. She also performs Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 2, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz in Honokōwai Friday and Monday, Oct. 28 and 31. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Hawaiian singer and slack key artist Ledward Kaapana performs in Napili Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Ledward Kaapana, Wednesday

Hawaiian singer and slack key master Ledward Kaapana performs at the open-air Pavilion at the Napilikai Beach Resort Wednesday, Nov. 2, joining George Kahumoku and his Ohana in their weekly slack-key show. Kaapana is one of the very few Hawaiian recording artists to receive Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards playing solo and with two other groups — Hui O Hana and I Kona. Four of his solo albums have received Grammy Award nominations. He’s a recipient of a National Heritage Fellowship awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts. Tickets are available in advance online at SlackKeyShow.com or by phone at 808-669-3858. Doors open at 6:00 pm, show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. For more information, go to danyelalana.com

Kahumoku livestream, November

On Nov. 13-14, Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his Slack Key Show ʻOhana will have a livestream-Video On Demand Show. In 2023, there’s also Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia on Feb. 23. For live stream and other information, including a request for a show in your area, go to kahumoku.com.

MAKAWAO-KULA

Halloween mask-making, Thursday

Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center is sponsoring a “Family Thursday: Halloween Workshop” for keiki ages 3 to 10 with parent or guardian to make a Halloween mask or print Halloween greeting cards. To register for the class on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., call 808-572-6560, ext 21.

Native species exhibit at Hui

An art exhibition about native species and Maui’s watershed are being displayed at the “Mālama Wao Akua 2022, Caring For The Realm Of The Gods” exhibition at the Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. The mixed media exhibit continues at the Center through Nov. 4. The Center, in collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership, is presenting this juried art exhibition, celebrating the native species of Maui Nui — Maui, Lāna‘i, Moloka‘i, and Kaho‘olawe. Artists, with varied creations including ceramics, block printing, oil paintings and photographs, have used their talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species. The exhibit includes 117 works, many for sale. The exhibit is open for viewing during regular gallery store hours Wednesday through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 808-572-6560.

Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Seabury Hall has organized a Trunk or Treat event on Halloween Monday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Seabury Hall’s Halloween Trunk or Treat

Seabury Hall will host a Trunk or Treat event on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. at its campus in Makawao. This family-friendly drug and alcohol-free event is designed for and open to keiki ages pre-K through Grade 4. Organizers say the event will provide an opportunity for a safe trick-or-treat experience. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to come in costume with a trick-or-treat bag and must be accompanied by their parents or guardians for the entire event. Interested families can register online at: https://givepul.se/19xgye Registration for the event is required and will be on a first come first serve basis. On the day of the event, guests should enter the school via Olinda Road and may park in the upper parking lot. There will be a registration table at the front circle. Registered guests are asked to not arrive more than 10 minutes prior to their scheduled trunk or treat slot. Trunk or treaters will parade through campus down to Cooper House for the event and exit through the Middle School hall and stairway.

Hui Noʻeau art classes

Hui Noʻeau offers art classes for adults and youths and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Reading on children’s book about poet W.S. Merwin

The Merwin Conservancy is hosting a free online event about a new children’s book about the life and work of the poet W.S. Merwin, including his work planting and caring for palm trees. The event, Thursday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. Hawaii time, will show current writer-in-residence Carrie Fountain reading her children’s book The Poem Forest. The event will also include a live interview with Fountain and the illustrator Chris Turnham about the making of the book. Attendees will have an opportunity to particiapate in a question-and-answer session with the guests. Fountain has published three collections of poetry – The Life, Instant Winner, and Burn Lake, winner of the 2009 National Poetry Series Award. To attend, register at crowcast.io/e/garden-of-verses-2022/register or call 808-575-8876 or inquire at [email protected]

Brooks McGuire, Hana Hou Surf

Singer-songwriter Brooks Maguire performs at the Hana Hou Surf Club in Paia Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The performance is free. Maguire is a Nashville recording artist that mixes a variety of genres from Gulf Coast roots to a gumbo of tunes. For more information, go to BrooksMaguire.com

Johnstone and friends, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

MĀʻALAEA

Costume Contest, Friday

A costume contest with prizes for the best costume will take place at a “Horror Story” event at da Playground Maui Friday, Oct. 28, at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. Entertainment is provided by DJ Kamikaze and DJ Wok Sauce. Admission is free for those who are registered on the advance guest list. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

The Haunted Island

A music and laser show entitled “The Haunted Island” takes place at da Maui Playground Saturday, Oct. 29, at 9 p.m. Entertainment is being produced by Beardbrain an Levitation Jones. With Athena Luv, Kaizen B2B TRVR, and Lobster. Professor Lightway is presenting the visuals, and lasers, by Alt Angle. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Drag To Hell, Sunday

Mancandy Productions presents “Drag To Hell” with the Halloween Misfits Mayhem at da Playground Maui Sunday, Oct. 30, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Festivals Of Aloha, weekend

The Festivals of Aloha at the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Wailea takes place this weekend, Oct. 28, 29 and 30.

Residents and hotel guests are invited to immerse themselves in a weekend of festivities, showcasing the Hawaiian culture. The festival theme is ‘Kū I Ke ՙAki’ or “Stand Upon the Highest Point.”

On Friday, Oct. 28 , the opening ceremonies conducted by Kumu Cody Pueo Pata occur at 9 a.m. at the entrance of Salon A. There will be cultural exhibits, including artifacts and a private lei collection, an Aloha Market with crafts people, entertainment by Kaulike Pescaia, and a Cultural Garden Tour.

, the opening ceremonies conducted by Kumu Cody Pueo Pata occur at 9 a.m. at the entrance of Salon A. There will be cultural exhibits, including artifacts and a private lei collection, an Aloha Market with crafts people, entertainment by Kaulike Pescaia, and a Cultural Garden Tour. On Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., guests will enjoy “Hula Is the Heartbeat,” a celebration of Hawaiian music with Grammy-nominated and Nā Hōkū Hanohano-award winners Na Hoā and hula showcasing three of Maui’s hālau (hula schools)—Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua under direction of Kumu Hula Kamaka Kūkona, Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi under direction of Kumu Hula ʻIliahi & Haunani Paredes, and Hālau Hula Kauluokalā under direction of Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero. Other highlights include the Resort’s popular Live Aloha Market, a cultural Garden Tour, a guided Art Tour, Hawaiian Fashion and Lei Exhibitions, and more.

from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., guests will enjoy “Hula Is the Heartbeat,” a celebration of Hawaiian music with Grammy-nominated and Nā Hōkū Hanohano-award winners Na Hoā and hula showcasing three of Maui’s hālau (hula schools)—Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua under direction of Kumu Hula Kamaka Kūkona, Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi under direction of Kumu Hula ʻIliahi & Haunani Paredes, and Hālau Hula Kauluokalā under direction of Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero. Other highlights include the Resort’s popular Live Aloha Market, a cultural Garden Tour, a guided Art Tour, Hawaiian Fashion and Lei Exhibitions, and more. On Sunday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m, there will be a Sounds of the Sea concert, featuring three-time Grammy-award winner Kalani Peՙa on the Resort’s Oceanfront Lawn. Seating is limited. Contact concierge at ext. 55 or call 808-874-8000 for more information.

Parking is limited and space for some events will be off-site. Complimentary off-site parking with roundtrip shuttle service will be available at Wailea Event Parking, located across from Monkeypod off of Wailea Ike Drive. The full schedule of Festivals of Aloha complimentary weekend events at Four Seasons Resort Maui can be viewed at festivalsofaloha.com.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Soul Folk, Saturday

Tempa & Naor Project with violinist Willy Wainwright perform at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. The group sings and plays original soul folk music and covers. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Ireland’s Warfield & Wolftones, Sunday

The popular Ireland-based Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones perform traditional music and folk songs at Mulligan’s On The Blue Sunday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. Listen to the group perform “The Fields of Athenry” on youtube https://youtu.be/5Mg1dRkjtwo The group’s website is theyoungwolfetones.com For more information including tickets to this event, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit perform jazz and popular musical songs at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. They also play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com

Free Polynesian show, Tuesday

A free hula show takes place at the lower valley level at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The performance will include the graceful Hawaiian hula and other beautiful dances of Polynesia.

Alika Nako’oka, Wednesday

Hawaiian singer-composer Alika Nako’oka performs at “Wailea Wednesdays” at The Shops at Wailea Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. His music is influenced by Maui Island, where he was raised, and can be heard at alikasmusic.com, including his album “Promise Me This.” Guests are invited to enjoy live music as they stroll the newly revitalized Center. For more information about the performer, go to alikasmusic.com.

Joel Katz at Gannon’s

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Gannon’s Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. Katz, a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music, is also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or malatavern.com or call 808-667-9394.

