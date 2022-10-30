





















“Like a bird of prey, Ospreys’ junior Nick Gabrelcik was on the hunt at Royal Kā‘anapali,” according to Kā‘anapali Golf Courses. The North Florida standout birdied seven holes on the front nine en route to a 6-under 65. His two-day total of 12-under leads by two strokes over Clemson’s Andrew Swanson (-10). Josh Ryan (-9) of Liberty closely trails in third.

Tournament leader Nick Gabrelcik (North Florida) eyes his drive on No. 6

“Nick got off to a red-hot start. He even had a six-footer on No. 9 to shoot 29 on the front nine,” said North Florida Head Men’s Golf Coach, Scott Schroeder. “Mother Nature decided to play harder on the back nine, though it’s not necessarily a bad thing for Nick when wind blows. He’s a great ball striker and experienced player who is well-positioned for tomorrow.”

Gabrelcik has three collegiate crowns to his name. The 2021 PING 1st Team All-American and Freshman All-American was named the Florida State Golf Association Player of the Year in 2019.

Oklahoma true freshman Jase Summy, a two-time Rolex All-American coming out of high school as the No. 8 recruit in America, is five shots back in solo fourth. The 2021 Jordan Speith Under Armour Championship winner has made an immediate impact since enrolling this fall at Oklahoma.

Summy has three Sooners’ teammates tied for fifth place (-6) in Patrick Welch, Jake Holbrook and Drew Goodman. Welch, a fifth-year senior who just made his PGA TOUR debut at the 2022 Shriners Open, has an almost unheard-of setup; he swings cross-handed and wears gloves on both hands. However, Welch’s head-turning approach seems to work just fine.

Oklahoma’s two-time All-American is ranked No. 8 in the PGA TOUR University Rankings.

Oklahoma’s Jase Summy tees off on No. 14

Eleventh ranked Oklahoma, winners of the Kā‘anapali Classic in 2015 and 2019, leads the team competition by six shots at 22-under.

In second place is East Tennessee State, who boasts three top-100 players in the PGA TOUR University Rankings. Clemson (-15), Liberty (-13), defending champion Kansas (-12) and North Florida (-11) are within striking distance.

Clemson’s Andrew Swanson is two shots back of the lead

“Tough hole locations and trade winds made Kā‘anapali play difficult towards the finish,” said Oklahoma Head Men’s Golf Coach, Ryan Hybl. “Our guys did a nice job when the conditions became more demanding, which is always nice to see. We are looking forward to another great challenge tomorrow.”

Oklahoma Head Men’s Golf Coach Ryan Hybl (left) with fifth-year senior Patrick Welch

Sunday’s final round is an 8 a.m. HDT shotgun start. The leaders will tee off on hole one. Fans can attend for free, with walking spectators encouraged.

Team Leaderboard

Place School To Par Rd. 1 Rd. 2

1 Oklahoma -22 268 278

2 East Tennessee St. -16 269 283

3 Clemson -15 267 286

4 Liberty -13 280 275

5 Kansas -12 275 281

6 North Florida -11 273 284

7 Ole Miss -8 275 285

T8 Georgia -5 278 285

T8 Boise State -5 280 283

T8 Louisiana -5 284 279

T8 Colorado -5 279 285

12 UC Irvine -3 278 287

T13 Hawai‘i +5 284 289

T13 Connecticut +5 288 285

15 Denver +10 285 293

16 CSU – Northridge +11 289 290

17 Wyoming +16 288 296

18 Gonzaga +18 293 293

19 Mount St. Mary’s +27 290 305

20 Air Force +36 298 306

Top Individuals

Place Player School To Par Rd. 1 Rd. 2

1 Nick Gabrelcik North Florida -12 65 65

2 Andrew Swanson Clemson -10 64 68

3 Josh Ryan Liberty -9 65 68

4 *Jase Summy Oklahoma -7 67 68

T5 Jake Holbrook Oklahoma -6 70 66

T5 Maxwell Ford Georgia -6 69 67

T5 Patrick Welch Oklahoma -6 68 68

T5 Max Charles Boise State -6 65 71

T5 Drew Goodman Oklahoma -6 64 72

T10 Drew Reinke Boise State -5 70 67

T10 Klan Rose Clemson -5 69 68

T10 *Carter Loflin Georgia -5 68 69

*Competing as an Individual

Tournament Information:

Dates: Friday, Oct. 28 – Sunday, Oct. 30

Location: Royal Kā‘anapali, Lahaina, Maui

Course Yardage (Par): 6,900 (71)

Format: 54 holes; 18 holes each day; 5-count-4

Tee Times: 8 a.m. HDT shotgun each day

Live Scoring: Golfstat

Host: University of Hawai‘i

Defending Team Champion: University of Kansas

Defending Individual Champion: Brandon Berry, Loyola University Maryland