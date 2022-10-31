Maui News
Injured visitor airlifted from Makamakaʻole trail
A
A
A
A 26-year-old California woman was airlifted to safety after suffering a broken leg when she slipped and fell during a hike on a trail in the Makamakaʻole area.
The incident was reported at 1:41 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Rescue 10 fire personnel aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter hoisted the woman out of the area and transferred her to medics at a nearby landing zone.
Crews concluded their response at 3:10 p.m.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments