A 26-year-old California woman was airlifted to safety after suffering a broken leg when she slipped and fell during a hike on a trail in the Makamakaʻole area.

The incident was reported at 1:41 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Rescue 10 fire personnel aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter hoisted the woman out of the area and transferred her to medics at a nearby landing zone.

Crews concluded their response at 3:10 p.m.

