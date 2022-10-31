Keegan Bradley (left) and Seamus Power are the two latest golfers to quality for the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui in January. Photos courtesy of PGA Tour

With their victories at the ZOZO Championship and Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Keegan Bradley and Seamus Power became the most recent players to qualify for the Sentry Tournament of Champions that is being held in January at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Other winners on the PGA Tour in October were previously qualified. Rory McIlroy earned his third victory of the calendar year at The CJ Cup in South Carolina and Tom Kim captured his second title of the year at the Shriners Children’s Open.

Currently, 38 players have qualified for the Maui golf championship — 28 by heir PGA Tour victories this season and 10 by finishing in the top 30 of the final FedExCup standings in August.

In his 138th career start, Power picked up his second career PGA Tour title with a one-stroke victory over Thomas Detry at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The Irishman entered the final round tied with Ben Griffin at 18-under and secured the win despite four bogeys and two birdies over his final six holes.

The victory was Power’s first win on the tour since the 2021 Barbasol Championship, where he defeated J.T. Poston in a six-hole playoff. The 35-year-old qualified for his second appearance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. In his first appearance in 2022, he finished T15.

McIlroy successfully defended his title at The CJ Cup for his 23rd career victory, which also earned him the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since July 2020. He moved to No. 28 on the Tour’s all-time wins list.

Bradley came from behind to beat Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam by one stroke for his fifth career Tour victory at the ZOZO Championship in Japan. All five of Bradley’s wins have been in come-from-behind fashion, and the title marked the Vermont native’s first win since the 2018 BMW Championship. The 36-year-old qualified for his fourth start at The Plantation Course at Kapalua with his best finish a tie for fourth in 2013.

Kim defeated Patrick Cantlay and Matthew NeSmith by three strokes to win the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open and become the first player since Tiger Woods to win twice on Tour before turning 21 years old.

The victory marked Kim’s second win in his last four starts on the tours. He remains the only player born in the 2000s to win on the tour. The South Korean previously qualified for his first trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions by virtue of his maiden tour victory at the Wyndham Championship in August.

Three opportunities remain for players to qualify for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions with the tour’s 2022 schedule coming to a close: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Cadence Bank Houston Open and The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia.

Kicking off the 2023 portion of the season, the Sentry Tournament of Champions will feature a purse of $15 million and one of the most elite fields in golf. For more information about the 2023 event, please visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.