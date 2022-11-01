John “Samoa” Lekelesa. PC: Paniolo Hall of Fame.

The Paniolo Hall of Fame will announce the induction of nine new members of the Paniolo Hall of Fame in a banquet and ceremony during the Hawaiʻi Cattlemen’s Council Annual Convention at the Waikoloa Beach Marriot Resort & Spa, on Saturday Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.

The 2022 inductees include:

Theodore Akeni Sonny Akau Jr. 1927-1996 Parker Ranch, Hawaiʻi

William Malulani Kaleipaihala Beckley 1814-1871 Little Mexico Ranch, Hawaiʻi

Clifford Kuhoupio Dudoit Puu O Hoku, Molokaʻi Ranch, Kapualei; Molokaʻi

Morrency Duke Kealiikanakaole “Porky” Dudoit Molokaʻi Ranch, Molokaʻi

James Hapakuka Sr. 1911-1982 ʻUlupalakua Ranch, Maui

James William “Kimo” Ho’opai Jr. Kahua, Parker, Kehena, Palani, KL Cross Ranches, Hawaiʻi

David Hogan Kauwe 1886-1970 Parker Ranch, Hawaiʻi

John M.P. “Jackie” Tavares Wailanui Farm, Huelo Ranch, Maui

Robert Gordon “Boy” von Tempsky 1896 -1976 Erewhon Ranch, ʻUlupalakua Ranch, Kaupō Ranch, Maui

The members of the Paniolo Hall of Fame are among the generations of Hawaiʻi cowboys who have stood out in their contributions to cattle ranching throughout all the islands. While the cattle industry is still very much alive and well in Hawaiʻi today, the paniolo have become a legendary and celebrated part of Hawaiʻi’s present-day culture.

Now in its 23th year, including our 2022 inductees, there are 166 members, both living and deceased in the Paniolo Hall of Fame. All the islands are represented by its members. All these paniolo are selected through a nomination process.

The Paniolo Hall of Fame distributes the criteria and nomination forms bi-annually. Anyone may request and submit a nomination form. The Paniolo Hall of Fame presently consists of photo portraits, short biographies and oral history interviews.

The Paniolo Hall of Fame is on permanent display at the Paniolo Preservation Society’s museum at Pukalani Stables, Waimea Hawaiʻi. Hawaiʻi’s surviving paniolo are among a long and colorful chapter in Hawaiʻi’s history that should be preserved.

The Paniolo Hall of Fame Oral History project presently consists of 72 completed interviews with living Paniolo Hall of Fame members. The objective of the interview project is to capture and record the life stories of as many paniolo as possible, before they are lost to future generations.

Contributions from businesses, individuals and foundations make this project possible.

“The Paniolo Hall of Fame is grateful for the cooperation of the many paniolo scattered throughout these islands, their families, and the many sponsors big and small, who have made the Paniolo Hall of Fame possible,” organizers said.