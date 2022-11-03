Maui News

Maui flood advisory until 11 a.m.

November 3, 2022, 8:14 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Maui until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

At 7:58 a.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain over east Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour with the heaviest rain over the East Maui mountains. Additonal heavy showers are expected during the next few hours.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kīpahulu, Nāhiku, Hāna, Kaupō, Keʻanae, Haleakalā National Park, Hāmoa and Wailua.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Speed Is Suspected As A Factor In A Fatal Crash That Claimed The Life Of A Lahaina Man 2Paniolo Hall Of Fame To Induct Nine New Members 3Iconic Kula Lodge Sold To 5 Palms Becoming 5 Palms At Kula Lodge 4Hawaiʻi Island Man Faces Charges For Alleged Harassment Of Hawaiian Monk Seal 5Department Of Health Cites Six Companies For Air Permit Violations 6Maui Entertainment Arts Community Nov 3 Nov 9