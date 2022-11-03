The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Maui until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

At 7:58 a.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain over east Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour with the heaviest rain over the East Maui mountains. Additonal heavy showers are expected during the next few hours.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kīpahulu, Nāhiku, Hāna, Kaupō, Keʻanae, Haleakalā National Park, Hāmoa and Wailua.

The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.