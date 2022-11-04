An adult citizenship education seminar will be held at the County of Maui Service Center on Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The seminar is free to participants on a first-come, first-served basis. US Citizenship and Immigration Services representatives will focus on the naturalization process and eligibility requirements; an overview of the naturalization test; and instructional strategies and resources for citizenship classrooms.

The service center is located at 110 Alaʻihi St., Suite 207 in Kahului.

To register for the seminar, visit: www.uscis.gov/teachertrainingregistration. Registration is required and will close 24 hours before the event or when available slots are full.

From 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 6, a US Citizenship and Immigration Services’ stakeholder meeting will be held at the same location. RSVP is required. Please send RSVPs to [email protected].

US Citizenship and Immigration Services will not address case-specific questions during the meeting.

The two-day event is hosted by the County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concern’s Immigrant Services Division, in alliance with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. For more information, contact the Immigrant Services Division at 808-270-7791.