Maui News

Adult citizenship education seminar set for Dec. 5

November 4, 2022, 11:00 AM HST
* Updated November 4, 12:17 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

An adult citizenship education seminar will be held at the County of Maui Service Center on Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The seminar is free to participants on a first-come, first-served basis. US Citizenship and Immigration Services representatives will focus on the naturalization process and eligibility requirements; an overview of the naturalization test; and instructional strategies and resources for citizenship classrooms.

The service center is located at 110 Alaʻihi St., Suite 207 in Kahului.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To register for the seminar, visit: www.uscis.gov/teachertrainingregistration. Registration is required and will close 24 hours before the event or when available slots are full.

From 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 6, a US Citizenship and Immigration Services’ stakeholder meeting will be held at the same location. RSVP is required. Please send RSVPs to [email protected].

US Citizenship and Immigration Services will not address case-specific questions during the meeting.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The two-day event is hosted by the County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concern’s Immigrant Services Division, in alliance with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. For more information, contact the Immigrant Services Division at 808-270-7791.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Iconic Kula Lodge Sold To 5 Palms Becoming 5 Palms At Kula Lodge 2Maui Flood Advisory Until 11 A M 3Speed Is Suspected As A Factor In A Fatal Crash That Claimed The Life Of A Lahaina Man 4Former Maui Police Officer Sentenced To 10 Years For Attempted Child Enticement 5Two New Physicians Join Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani 69 5 Acres At ʻopelu Point In Kipahulu Maui Is Now Protected In Perpetuity