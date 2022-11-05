Maui News

Three staff members at Maui farmworker program complete yearlong job training

November 5, 2022, 10:05 AM HST
Uilani Ah Chan (from left), Maui Economic Opportunity National Farmworker Jobs Program case manager; Cassi Yamashita, MEO Director of Community Services; and Suzette Bacarro, NFJP case manager, pose for a photo with their certificates for completing a yearlong worker-jobs retention course at the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs (AFOP) national conference in Wigwam, Ariz., in September.

Three members of the Maui Economic Opportunity National Farmworker Jobs Program team were honored for completing a yearlong training course on building agricultural employer support and farmworker job retention at the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs national conference in Arizona.

MEO National Farmworker Jobs Program case managers Uilani Ah Chan and Suzette Bacarro and their supervisor, Community Services Director Cassi Yamashita, completed the AFOP Training Institute “Building Employer Support, Increasing Placement and Job Retention to Meet Performance Standards” training. They met virtually once a month to complete the 16-hour course.

A graduation ceremony was held at the AFOP conference, Sept. 20-22, at Wigwam. 

MEO NFJP supports farmworkers, their families and farms that employ them. For workers, NFJP seeks to generate greater economic stability by connecting farmworkers to job training, better opportunities and supportive services for themselves and their families. For the farms, NFJP supports on-the-job training with subsidies and defrays the cost of required certifications, such as the Worker Protection Standard, and trainings for heat stress and pesticide safety.

For more information, contact NFJP at 808-344-5550 or email [email protected]

