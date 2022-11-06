Rotary Christmas Tree Fundraiser Returns to Lahaina

Presale tickets are available now for the Christmas tree and wreath fundraiser by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise which returns to the Lahaina Cannery Mall south parking area on “Black Friday”, Nov. 25, 2022.

Large (6 ft.+) Douglas Fir trees can be reserved now at the special presale price of $80 and wreaths at $30 by emailing [email protected] or calling 808-757-7737. Presale tickets can also be purchased at Bank of Hawaiʻi’s Lahaina and Kahana branches. Presale ends Nov. 24.

Christmas Tree lot hours are Monday through Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Extended hours on Saturday and Sunday are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The tree lot is visible from the highway with a large, refrigerated container at the site. Convenient, free parking and friendly volunteers will help load your truck or car.

After Nov. 24, Large (6ft.+) Douglas Fir trees will be $85, and wreaths will remain at $30.

Purchase a presale ticket now and pick up your tree and/or wreath when the lot opens on Friday, Nov. 25. Free delivery is available to any address in West Maui. For more information call 808-757-7737 or email [email protected]

The Rotary Club is excited to bring fresh cut, Oregon Christmas trees to Lahaina again. Net proceeds from the sale benefit the West Maui community and schools.