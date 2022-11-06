Maui News

Rotary Christmas tree fundraiser returns to Lahaina

November 6, 2022, 9:13 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Rotary Christmas Tree Fundraiser Returns to Lahaina

Presale tickets are available now for the Christmas tree and wreath fundraiser by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise which returns to the Lahaina Cannery Mall south parking area on “Black Friday”, Nov. 25, 2022.

Large (6 ft.+) Douglas Fir trees can be reserved now at the special presale price of $80 and wreaths at $30 by emailing [email protected] or calling 808-757-7737. Presale tickets can also be purchased at Bank of Hawaiʻi’s Lahaina and Kahana branches. Presale ends Nov. 24.

Christmas Tree lot hours are Monday through Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Extended hours on Saturday and Sunday are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The tree lot is visible from the highway with a large, refrigerated container at the site. Convenient, free parking and friendly volunteers will help load your truck or car.  

After Nov. 24, Large (6ft.+) Douglas Fir trees will be $85, and wreaths will remain at $30. 

Purchase a presale ticket now and pick up your tree and/or wreath when the lot opens on Friday, Nov. 25.  Free delivery is available to any address in West Maui.  For more information call 808-757-7737 or email [email protected]

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Rotary Club is excited to bring fresh cut, Oregon Christmas trees to Lahaina again. Net proceeds from the sale benefit the West Maui community and schools.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1New Cap Creates Point In Time Freeze On Maui Tvrs Starts Regulation On Camper Vans 2Maui Chef Alvin Savella The Kitchen Assassin Opens New Restaurant Duckine 3Interview With Mauis Camile Velasco Whos Back As Reggae Hip Hop Star Eli Mac 42022 Made In Maui County Festival Draws Crowd Of 7000 5Why Is Waikiki Beachs Shoreline Chronically Eroding Answer Revealed In Two Uh Studies 6Maui County Acquires 1 4 Acres In ʻiao Valley From Hawaiʻi Nature Center