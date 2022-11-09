Maui Election

Governor-elect Josh Green initiates transition, launches efforts to fill staff and cabinet

November 9, 2022, 9:59 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Governor-elect Josh Green today has launched a website to begin taking applications for the Office of the Governor, Cabinet, and Boards and Commissions.

Hilton Raethel, President & CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi, is serving as a volunteer spokesperson for the transition.

“Despite the short transition period, Team Green has been preparing and is ready to ensure a smooth and efficient transition. The work begins today with the launch of a process to identify a diverse and qualified pool of applicants for key positions,” said Raethel.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

GreenTransition2022.org has been launched to receive applications for positions in the cabinet, staff, and for appointments to state boards and commissions. 

Applications will be considered as they are received.

Governor-elect Green will be officially inaugurated on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at noon.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Crews Respond Fire In West Mauis Kauaula Valley 2Live 2022 Hawaii Election Results 3Wailuku Man Killed In Skydiving Accident At Hana Airport In East Maui 4Breaking Willie Nelson Family In Pre Holiday Concert On Maui Dec 23 5Maui Has A New Mayor Bissen Campaign Declares Victory Victorino Accepts Defeat 6Missing Person Waiehu Man Last Seen Oct 31 Loading Kayak And Fishing Gear Into His Truck