Governor-elect Josh Green today has launched a website to begin taking applications for the Office of the Governor, Cabinet, and Boards and Commissions.

Hilton Raethel, President & CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi, is serving as a volunteer spokesperson for the transition.

“Despite the short transition period, Team Green has been preparing and is ready to ensure a smooth and efficient transition. The work begins today with the launch of a process to identify a diverse and qualified pool of applicants for key positions,” said Raethel.

GreenTransition2022.org has been launched to receive applications for positions in the cabinet, staff, and for appointments to state boards and commissions.

Applications will be considered as they are received.

Governor-elect Green will be officially inaugurated on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at noon.