Hula O Nā Keiki. PC: ©Aubrey Hord (File 2019)

The 30th Anniversary edition of the Hula O Nā Keiki children’s hula competition takes place Thursday Nov. 10 through Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel in West Maui.

Though the event has grown over the years from a single day affair to an entire weekend of Hawaiian arts and music, the objective has remained the same: to educate our keiki (children) in the ways of their ancestors so that the culture can be carried forward.

The two-day hula competition portion of the event features children between the ages of 5 and 17. The competition is complemented by a weekend-long festival celebrating Hawaiian arts and music.

Hula O Nā Keiki. PC: ©Aubrey Hord (File 2019)

Hula O Nā Keiki contestant categories include: Solo Wahine (girls), Solo Kāne (boys) and new for 2022, group Wahine and group Kāne. Friday evening will reflect Kahiki (traditional) songs and Saturday evening will feature Auwana (modern) songs.

The event will honor Maui mele with performances from Grammy award winning and nominated artists, Amy Hānaiali‘i’ and Kalani Pe’a.

In addition to song and dance, the event will also include a festival of art, fashion and food on Friday and Saturday, showcasing local Maui makers, designers and artisans. The fair is open to all visitors.



















Participants of Hula O Nā Keiki are required to learn, interpret, and perform mele about Maui Nui. The hula competition is just one facet of a three-day event designed to allow participants the opportunity to learn about and nurture Hawaiian cultural values. This gives each student a sense of appreciation for the past and a deeper sense of identity with Hawaiian ancestors. It is our intent to provide an avenue through which they may express their new understanding and awareness of the Hawaiian language and culture through the art of hula and oli. The competition also advocates for the writing of new mele of today.

In conjunction with Hula O Nā Keiki, a festival of music, fashion, food and fun with unique local artisans will be featured nightly. Participants, their hālau, families and the community are invited to join in the celebration of Maui mele.

*NO TICKETS WILL BE SOLD TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC for the competition – all tickets have been allocated.

Judges include: Head Judge: Hōkūlani Holt-Padilla; Kaponoʻaikaulikeikeao Molitau; Francine Mapuana Kekahuna Aarona; Manaiakalani Kalua; and Shane Kamakaokalani Herrod. The Adjudicator is: Kēhaulani Enos.

Kumu Hula and Hālau competing this year include: Kamaka Kukona: Hālau Kahanulehua; Keano Kaupu and Lono Padilla: Hālau Hiʻiakanāmakalehua; Leinaʻala Jardin: Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leināʻala; Lorna Lim: Hālau Kawehileimamo i ka Wēkiu ʻo Kohala; Pueo Pata: Hālau Hula ʻo Ka Malama Mahilani; Joy Salvador: Hālau Keʻala Kahinano o Puna; and Michael Casupang and Carl Veto Baker: Hālau i ka Wēkiu.

Thursday, November 10: Live Music & Hula

Free – tickets will be given out on a first come, first served basis ~300 tickets will be handed out (for Thursday’s event only) Entertainment by Nāmaka Cosma, Kūmakana, and the Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble



Friday, November 11: Festival & HONK

1-9 p.m.: Festival of Arts, Fashion & Food Open to the public – no ticket needed Set up around property Mainly ʻOhana Room and Courtyard in front of Keao

4-9 p.m. (approx.): HONK Competition House Band: Ahumanu Musical Tribute to Sam Ako by Jon Ako, Kamalei Kawaʻa & Kamaehu Kawaʻa Competition closes with musical entertainment by Kamaka Camarillo and Kaulike Pescaia



Saturday, November 12: Festival & HONK

1-9 p.m.: Festival of Arts, Fashion & Food Open to the public – no ticket needed Set up around property Mainly ʻOhana Room and Courtyard in front of Keao

2:30-9 p.m. (approx.): HONK Competition House Band: Ahumanu Competition closes with musical entertainment by Amy Hanaialiʻi and Kalani Peʻa



Parking for all the events above is $10 per day for non-hotel guests. More info here: https://www.kbhmaui.com/hulaonakeiki.