Planning Director Michele McLean. PC: County of Maui

The Plans Review Section of the Zoning Administration and Enforcement Division will be closed to the public temporarily on Wednesdays beginning Nov. 16, 2022. The Maui County Department of Planning made the announcement today saying this will allow personnel to catch up on a backlog of plan reviews for permit applications.

Phone calls and emails received by the Plans Review Section on Wednesdays will be replied to within two business days of receipt. The other Zoning Administration and Enforcement Division sections (Planning and Zoning Inspection) and the other divisions of the Planning Department remain open Monday through Friday.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding with permit delays as we work through our staffing challenges and higher-than-usual workload,” said Planning Director Michele McLean. “We are sorry that permits are taking longer than usual to process, and we are committed to reviewing all permits as soon as we can. We hope that this temporary step will help us to get caught-up quickly.”

The Department apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates the public’s understanding.