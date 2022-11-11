

















Krank Cycles Maui is seeking volunteers to help assemble 400 bicycles for a Christmas giveaway for deserving keiki in Maui County.

This build program will run every Saturday starting Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The bicycle shop is organizing the annual bike build program to provide keiki in Maui County new bikes for the holidays. The giveaway is led by Maui businessman Jim Falk, who purchased the bikes and is donating them to deserving children. Each keiki recipient will also receive a helmet with their bike.

“We recognize that a local bike shop is more than just a store, it’s community hub. People come to us not just to repair or purchase bicycles. People also ask for advice on where to ride, current trail condition reports, to talk story, or to find the best places to ride with their kids. One way we can help give back is to organize the bike build for the holidays program,” said Krank Cycles Owner, Aaron “Moose” Reichert.

“Everyone can remember that great feeling they got the first time they took off on a bike. We want to help provide that for the next generations,” he said.

To participate in the bike building, volunteers should email, look for social media, or call Krank Cycles for details. No mechanical experience is required; however, those with tools are encouraged to bring them to use.

Krank Cycles has 2 full-service bike shops located Central Maui, at 270 Dairy Road in Kahului, and in Makawao.

Since its inception in 2013, Krank has been community focused by organizing the Maui Bike Mission which gives and repairs bikes for Kids. Krank also organizes trail building/maintenance days, and was involved in the planning of the Makawao State Forest Preserve bike trail system.

For more information on the bike build project and where to meet, visit krankmaui.com, call 808-572-2299 (Makawao), 808-893-2039 (Kahului), or email [email protected]