Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 13, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Frances Barbara Thompson (De Silva)

June 15, 1932 – Nov. 10, 2022

Frances Barbara Thompson, 90, of Hawi, Hawaiʻi passed away on Nov. 10, 2022 in Kamuela, Hawai‘i. She was born on June 15, 1932, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. Frances worked as a cashier for a hardware store.

She is survived by sons Michael (Gail) Moniz of Washington State; Rex (Sheri) Thompson of Hawi, Hawaiʻi; eleven grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren along with numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at a later time.

Services provided by Ballard Family Mortuary-Kona.

Edith Ann Pagampao

Sept. 1, 1935 – Oct. 13, 2022

Eustazio Pascua Purugganan

July 11, 1939 – Oct. 31, 2022

Eustazio Pascua Purugganan, 83, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022 in Wailuku, Maui. He was born on July 11th, 1939 to Pedro Purugganan & Maria Pascua on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi.

Eustazio survived by his two sons; Enrique Purugganan & Juan-Pablo Purugganan; his three grandkids Nathaniel, Cheylee, and Sierra.

He was preceded in death by his wife Tomasa & his son, Rafeal Purugganan.

Eustazio was a great family man & loving father. He was married to Tomasa & the couple had three children together. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Restaurant Management. Eustazio was a social, active man who was deeply involved in traveling for the majority of his life. He enjoyed cooking, his family, and photography. His family & friends will always remember him as a joyful, kind, and loving person.

Funeral services to held at Norman’s Mortuary on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 public visitation from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Inurnment by family at Maui Veteran’s Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at 1 p.m.

Clarence Moniz Sr.

March 11, 1930 – Nov. 1, 2022

Our Beloved father, Clarence Moniz Sr., of Pukalani, passed away on Nov. 1, 2022 at his home under Hospice Maui care.

Clarence, known to most as ‘Pops’, was born on March 11, 1930 in Sprecklesville, Pāʻia in Maui to Frank Moniz and Mary Pereira Fevella. He was the fifth of six siblings.

Clarence served in the US Army in 1953 Korean War as a Truck Driver. He also retired from Hawaiian Commercial and Sugar Company as a utility Truck Driver and spent most of his time after at home landscaping and doing house repair. Although very busy, he enjoyed staying home helping with babysitting and visiting friends and family. He will be dearly missed.

He is predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Christine Kalei Apo Moniz and leaves behind two sons, Clarence (Merlinda) Moniz Jr. and Randolph M. Moniz; Granddaughters, Jamielynn B. Moniz, Nhoelyn (Junares) Villa, Kyle Moniz, and Gwendolyn Moniz; and his great grandchildren, Eli Moniz, Alyanna Villa and Belle Villa.

Special Mahalo to Hospice Maui for their overwhelming care of support and Meals on Wheels, Kaunoa Senior Services.

A service over ashes will be held on Wednesday Nov. 23, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Church in Makawao. 8:30 a.m. Family Visitation, 9:30 a.m. Public Visitation, 10:30 a.m. Eulogy, 11 a.m. Mass Service and Luncheon to follow. Burial at Maui Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, lei only please.

Condolences can be made at:

www.NormansMortuary.com

Shirley De Soto

Sept. 12, 1955 – Oct. 10, 2022

Shirley Kuuipo De Soto (Kekona), 67, of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, passed away on Oct. 10, 2022. She was born on Sept. 12, 1955 in Wailuku, Maui.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; services begin at 11 a.m., with final viewing to follow until 1 p.m.; cremation will follow.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Larry De Soto; her son, William “Billy” Kekona III (Dee Dee Otani); grandchildren: Shyla-ann “Ashley” Kekona (AJ Mata), Shanice Otani-Kekona (Bryson Castillo), Kalub Otani-Kekona; great Grandchildren, Nainoa Mata, ‘Ale’alani Mata, Lawai’a Mata, Kanaloa Mata, Brensyn Kekona-Castillo, Khloe Kekona-Castillo, Kyrah Kekona-Castillo, Kamohoali’i Kekona-Castillo; Sisters, Lorraine Maka Valdez (Don Valdez), Lorraine Mana Kaiu (Eddie Kaiu); brothers, Dan Kekona (Michelle Kekona) and Francis Kekona.

Carol Ann Hocker

Aug. 14, 1949 – Oct. 24, 2022

Carol Ann Hocker, 73, of Hilo, died Oct. 24 at Hawaiʻi Care Choices Care Center. Born in Rutland, Vermont, Carol graduated from the University of Vermont Magna Cum Laude in 1971. She completed the Occupational Therapy Program at Worcester State College in 1988 and was on the Dean’s list for all semesters. Carol married Lon Hocker in 1994 and moved to Hilo in 1999, where she worked as an Occupational Therapist and taught special needs children. She danced hula for Lori Lei and taught International Folk Dance and played the fiddle. Carol was also involved with the creation of the Lavaloha Chocolate farm, made miniatures, wrote fiddle tunes and painted watercolors as taught by Jane Chao.

Carol is survived by her husband Lon Hocker.

No services at this time.

Aug. 19, 1942 – Oct. 31, 2022

Delma Marie Case, 80, of Waimea, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022, at North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital. Born in Honokaʻa, she was a homemaker, a beloved caregiver and babysitter, member of the Mauna Kea Quilters Guild and Honorary member of Mauna Kea Education and Awareness.

She is survived by husband, William Newton Case; daughters Bonnie Pualani Case (E. Kalani Flores), Bernadine Marie Likolehua Case (Michael Manu), Brenda Lee Kaulana Resendiz Reynoso (Saul), son William Newton Case II (Susan) all of Waimea; sisters Valerie Begas (Roy Boro), Tammy Begas; sister-in-law Maureen Begas (Timothy); granddaughters, Hāwane Rios, Kapulei Flores, Mariah-Rae Case, Shiadani Marie Resendiz Reynoso, grandson, Heimana Manu, great-grandchildren, Myla-Rose DeAguiar, Ocean Murtagh; hānai daughter;

Alice Fujii and many family members, and friends.

No services scheduled at this time.

Katherine “Nanny” Bulda

Nov. 18, 1929 – Oct. 17, 2022

Katherine “Nanny” Bulda, 92, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center with her family by her side. She was born on Nov. 18, 1929, in Kokomo, Maui, Hawaiʻi and raised in Hamakuapoko, Maui.

Katherine worked in the warehouse for Libby & McNeil & Haserot Cannery in Haʻikū where she retired after 20 years.

She fondly became known as “Nanny” when she began babysitting 47 years ago. She loved everyone of the children she cared for as if they were her own and her greatest joy was when she was out in the community and would hear, “Hi, Nanny.”

Nanny lived a simple life & her love of family was evident in everything she did. She was a devout Catholic and she loved to “talk story” with family, friends & strangers. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Sedring Bulda of 75 years; daughter, Francine “Candy” Joaquin; sister, Thelma “Sparkie” (David) Herrera of San Mateo, CA; three grandchildren, Scott (Nicole) Joaquin, Jonathan (Tia) Joaquin, Nicole (Joseph) Joaquin-Foster; six great grandchildren, Taylissa (Cory) Lehano, Tiani Joaquin-Foster, Ariyanna (Justin) Thyne, Tyra (Chandler) Wade, Taj Joaquin, Japheth Joaquin; and five great-great grandchildren, Ryla & Raye Ann Lehano, Hunter Thyne and Jalin & Aniya Wade.

Nanny was predeceased by her parents, Antone and Jennie Martelles Crastes; her sisters, Roseline Yamane, Mabel Grotz; brother, Anthony “Harry” Crastes; and son-in-law, Richard “Dickie” Joaquin. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Christ the King Church Kahului; eulogy will begin at 10:30 a.m.; mass at 11 a.m.; cremation will follow. She will be laid to rest on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.

Edward Lalim Sr.

March 15, 1940 – Oct. 7, 2022

Edward Fahardo Lalim, Sr., 82, of Kahului, passed away on Oct. 7, 2022 at Hospice Maui Hale in Wailuku. He was born on March 15, 1940 in Kawela, Molokaʻi.

Edward was a United States Army Veteran. He also worked as a utility person for Dollar Rent a Car.

He is survived by his sons, Edward “Peanut” F. Lalim, Jr., and Joseph Steven Kalani Lalim; siblings, Fely Siangco, Visiy Sevilla, and Virgie Haines; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary, memorial service will begin at 11:30 a.m., and inurnment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Maui Veterans Cemetery.

Siosaia Tu’akalau Sa

April 25, 1952 – Oct. 31, 2022

Josephine Kapuahaunani Sinenci (Saltiban)

Aug. 11, 1952 – Oct. 31, 2022

Josephine Kapuahaunani Saltiban Sinenci, age 70, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022, in Kahului, Maui.

Josephine was born on Aug. 19, 1952 in Kula Sanatorium, Keokea to parents Fermin F. Saltiban and Caroline Kuhaulua Benton. She is an alumnus of old Maui High School in Hamakuapoko and the oldest of eight siblings. She formerly worked at Napa Auto Parts Store (Oʻahu/Maui), Tire Warehouse (Kahului), Burger King (Lahaina), First interstate bank (Lahaina), Lahainaluna High School (cafeteria), and IHOP-International House of Pancakes (Kīhei/Kahului).

Josephine is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline K. Sinenci of Honokohau; her son Frederick n. Sinenci, jr. (Roxanne) of Kīhei, daughters Annalisa M. Sinenci and Alicia A. Sinenci of Wailuku. Grandson Alapaki Mauilani Carlitos Sinenci and seven more grand children; Riley, Reece, Raybeka, Radon, Mahina, Josiah, Natasha and four great grand children, Bailee Rose, Brylee Kalea, Marcilla Ann and Rhydon Nicolas. Sisters Leonora “Maka” Saltiban of Wailuku, Carol Ann Saltiban of Kahului, and Valerie Nahoopii (Agenhart) of Wailuku. Brothers William Saltiban of Kīhei and Lloyd Saltiban (Michelle) of Oʻahu. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, grand nephews, and grand nieces.

Josephine is predeceased by her parents, husband Frederick N. Sinenci, sr., brothers Torrence “Tolo” saltiban, and Fermin Saltiban. She is also predeceased by her love, Robert Purdy, a long time Roberts Bus operator whom she rode the bus for hours to spend time with him which transpired into a loving, supportive companionship for over 15 years.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku. Visitation from 8 – 9 a.m. family, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. for the public with services to begin at 10 a.m. by Wayne Higa. Aloha attire requested. The family expresses their aloha for your support during this difficult time.