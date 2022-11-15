Bayanihan Food Distribution

The November 2022 Bayanihan Food Distribution will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului at 780 Oneheʻe Avenue across from Maui Waena School.

“Binhi at Ani understands there is still a need for these Food Distribution drives,” said Melen Agcolicol, president of Binhi at Ani. “It’s Binhi’s way of saying Mahalo and Salamat to the community for their support during these past few years.”

The drive-through Food Distribution is open to the public and will begin at 9 a.m., continuing until the supplies of food boxes and hot food is exhausted.

For traffic flow purposes, vehicles must enter Oneheʻe Avenue by turning right from South Papa Avenue. Motorists are asked to please not block driveways and line up as directed by the Maui Police Department.

The Bayanihan Food Distribution is spearheaded by Binhi at Ani and co-sponsored by Maui Food Bank, the County of Maui, Mahi Pono and is staffed by hundreds of volunteers.

Since its start in May 2020, the Bayanihan Food Distribution has raised more than $45,000, enabling the distribution of 7,843 food boxes including 8,460 plate lunches, 1,000 turkeys, 77,840 canned goods, 62,694 pounds of produce, 5,281 bags of rice, 15,673 packages of noodles, 3,661 dozens of eggs, 3,868 loaves of bread/pan de sal, 6,200 McDonald’s certificates, 20,469 beverages, 24,126 snacks, 3,426 containers of spaghetti sauce, 6,006 Maui Gold pineapples, 2,160 gallons of milk, 2,318 boxes of mashed potatoes, 730 whole chickens, over 2,500 dragon fruit, and other miscellaneous items such as toilet paper, coffee, goat cheese and masks.

Binhi at Ani, a Hawaiʻi nonprofit corporation with a 501(c)(3) tax exempt status, was established in 1985 to provide scholarship awards; promote mutual respect and understanding among peoples of different ethnic and cultural backgrounds; promote good citizenship and cultural awareness; and promote the general welfare.

The Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center opened in 2005 and is the site of the annual Barrio Fiesta, celebrated on Maui for the past 53 years.

For more information contact Melen Agcolicol at 808-205-7981, or via email to [email protected]