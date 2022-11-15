The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority published the Maui Summer 2022 progress report that provides updates on the progress toward fulfilling the Maui Destination Management Action Plan that is part of the Maui Nui action plan.

The report includes progress from July 1 through Sept. 30, 2022 and pertains to actions identified for Phase 2 implementation in the plan.

Maui coastline. Photo Courtesy: Hawai’i Tourism Authority

There are 17 sub-actions in Phase 2, of which one has been completed and 15 (75%) are in progress. Three sub-actions identified in Phase 1 were carried forward to Phase 2. Two Phase 2 sub-actions have not been started and one has been completed.

Highlights:

The Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau organized the East Maui Advisory Group to provide input for the bureau’s East Maui Tourism Management Pilot Program.

The Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau partnered with the “Rise Above Plastics on Vacation” initiative by the Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter and purchased co-branded reusable water bottles to support the program.

Hawaiʻi Tourism USA completed its series of resident communications featured on local TV news stations. The series included Daryl Fujiwara for the Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival & Festivals of Aloha, Jill Wirt with Maui Nui Marine Resource Council and Caroline Anderson sharing the Rise Above Plastics Program.

The Hawai’i Tourism Authority funded a study on tour guide best practices with the University of Hawaiʻi Travel Industry Management School and the Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association.

The Hawai’i Tourism Authority’s Global Marketing Team Brand Marketing and Management Plan incorporates responsible tourism messaging and programs. This included the items: Hawai‘i Tourism Japan introduced activities of Sustainable Coastlines Hawai‘i; Hawai‘i Tourism Canada shared voluntourism activities at their travel agent webinar; and Hawai‘i Tourism Korea worked with Pitch by Pitch Magazine, a sustainable travel magazine to develop in-depth Mālama Hawai‘i advertorial content.

