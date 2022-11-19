Wailea Village’s shops, boutiques and restaurants are working together to collect new and unwrapped toys to benefit the ʻohana and keiki of IMUA Family Services. From Nov. 21 to Dec. 7, kamaʻāina and visitors are encouraged to drop off toys at Aloha Hat Company, HUE Home + Design, and Sabado Art Gallery.

Supporters may also purchase toys at several locally-owned shops in Wailea Village or the annual Holiday Sunset Market on Dec. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m., where local vendors will be available with made-in-Hawaiʻi products. Volunteers from IMUA Family Services will also be present at the Holiday Sunset Market to accept toy donations.

IMUA Family Services is a nonprofit community-based organization serving Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. Its mission is to empower children and their families to reach their full potential. Its programs and staff assist children with special needs, disabilities, and developmental learning challenges in their most critical formative years, using play-based instruction to help them move forward. IMUA also provides coaching and mentoring to parents and families to support their children.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Following toy safety guidelines, all donated toys for keiki ages 4-11 must be in new and original packaging and unwrapped to be checked for safety reasons. Recommended donations include musical, stacking, shape sorters, soft goods, puzzles, balls, building blocks, sound activations, puppets, finger paints, bath toys and books.

Wailea Village is a carefully curated retail, art and dining experience. Shops and restaurants include Akamai Coffee, Aloha Hat Company, Bikini Market, Droplets., HUE Home + Design, Manoli’s Pizza Company, Paper Garden, Sabado Gallery and Boutique, Snorkel Bob’s, Wailea Blue Course Pro Shop and soon-to-open 1111 Nikkei Sushi and Koholā Brewery Tap Room.

For more information, visit IMUA Family Services at imuafamily.org or call 808-244-7467.