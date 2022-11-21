

























CoreCivic’s Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona, celebrated the opening of the ancient Hawaiian festival, Makahiki, on Nov. 16.

As part of the celebration at Saguaro, which officially began at sunrise on Nov. 16, inmates from Hawaiʻi who observe the festival participated in traditional Hawaiian dancing, praying, games and other religious activities that are part of the Makahiki celebration.

The celebration at Saguaro lasted throughout the day. The Makahiki festival lasts for approximately four months.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Saguaro Correctional Center is proud to celebrate the opening of Makahiki with the native Hawaiian inmates. We take great joy in having the opportunity to share in the Hawaiian culture,” said Shawn Wead, warden at Saguaro Correctional Center. “Celebrating Makahiki at Saguaro is important because it means that inmates can participate in this significant Hawaiian observance, despite their incarceration, and feel connected to their home in Hawaiʻi. We are delighted to be a part of this very special celebration!”

CoreCivic strives to help individuals maintain meaningful connections to the faith of their choice by providing religious services, resources and opportunities for ceremonies like Makahiki.

CoreCivic partners with the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety to provide care to individuals in HDPS’s custody at Saguaro Correctional Center.