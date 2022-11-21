PC: Hawaiʻi Pacific University.

Hawai‘i Pacific University has extended the deadline of its Guaranteed Scholarship and Admission Program to Jan. 15, 2023. The GSAP is available to all Hawai‘i high school seniors that have a 2023 graduation date from an accredited Hawai‘i high school.

Awarded students will receive a $10,000 annual tuition scholarship that is renewable for three additional years, priority registration, early access to the housing application, and an enrollment deposit gift.

“HPU is committed to making college accessible to Hawai‘i’s high school students,” said HPU Vice President of Enrollment Management Greg Grauman. “We developed the GSAP specifically for local families who are striving to pay for college. We’ve seen strong growth in our undergraduate enrollments as a result, and we’re extending the program’s application deadline so more families in Hawai‘i can take advantage of it.”

The University has seen an over 30% increase in submitted fall 2023 applications by Hawai‘i residents as of the November 15 early action deadline. The extension will provide more Hawai‘i high school seniors the opportunity to attend the largest private university in the state.

HPU’s fall 2022 enrollment boom includes significant student diversity with 80% of enrolled undergraduates identifying as non-white. The University saw a 39.4% increase in graduate enrollment and a 2.1% increase in undergraduate enrollment year-over-year.