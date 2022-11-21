Maui News

Hawaiʻi Pacific University extends deadline for Guaranteed Scholarship and Admission Program

November 21, 2022, 10:03 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: Hawaiʻi Pacific University.

Hawai‘i Pacific University has extended the deadline of its Guaranteed Scholarship and Admission Program to Jan. 15, 2023. The GSAP is available to all Hawai‘i high school seniors that have a 2023 graduation date from an accredited Hawai‘i high school. 

To apply and for eligibility requirements click here

Awarded students will receive a $10,000 annual tuition scholarship that is renewable for three additional years, priority registration, early access to the housing application, and an enrollment deposit gift. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“HPU is committed to making college accessible to Hawai‘i’s high school students,” said HPU Vice President of Enrollment Management Greg Grauman. “We developed the GSAP specifically for local families who are striving to pay for college. We’ve seen strong growth in our undergraduate enrollments as a result, and we’re extending the program’s application deadline so more families in Hawai‘i can take advantage of it.” 

PC: Hawaiʻi Pacific University.

The University has seen an over 30% increase in submitted fall 2023 applications by Hawai‘i residents as of the November 15 early action deadline. The extension will provide more Hawai‘i high school seniors the opportunity to attend the largest private university in the state.

HPU’s fall 2022 enrollment boom includes significant student diversity with 80% of enrolled undergraduates identifying as non-white. The University saw a 39.4% increase in graduate enrollment and a 2.1% increase in undergraduate enrollment year-over-year.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Road Closures Due To A Large Brush Fire In Maʻalaea 2Crews Battling Fire In The Hills Above Launiupoko 3Cast Members On Hand For Maui Screening Of The Wind The Reckoning 4Molokaʻi Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Second Degree Murder 5Lahaina Gateway Welcomes New Specialty Retailers 6Surfer Pulled Unresponsive From Waters At Kanaha Maui