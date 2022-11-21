Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported stronger revenue per available room (RevPAR), and average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy rate in October 2022 compared to October 2021.

When compared to pre-pandemic October 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR also were higher but the occupancy rate was lower in October 2022, according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

Maui County hotels led Hawai’i in October 2022, achieving RevPAR of $344 (+15.5% vs. 2021, +33.4% vs. 2019). Its average daily rate was $528 (+7.8% vs. 2021, +56.4% vs. 2019) and its occupancy was 65.1% (+4.4 percentage points vs. 2021, -11.2 percentage points vs. 2019).

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $448 (+18.7% vs. 2021, +1.2% vs. 2019), ADR at $830 (+24.6% vs. 2021, +65.9% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 53.9% (-2.7 percentage points vs. 2021, -34.5 percentage points vs. 2019).

The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $324 (+23.8% vs. 2021, +51.5% vs. 2019), ADR at $472 (+12.4% vs. 2021, +63.1% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 68.7% (+6.3 percentage points vs. 2021, -5.3 percentage points vs. 2019).

Statewide, RevPAR in October 2022 was $243 (+43.8%), with ADR at $338 (+9.6%) and occupancy of 72.% (+17.2 percentage points) compared to October 2021.

Compared with October 2019, RevPAR was 20% higher, driven by higher ADR (+32.4%) which offset lower occupancy (-7.5 percentage points).

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands.

For October, the survey included 154 properties representing 46,546 rooms, or 84.1% of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service and limited service, as well as condominium hotels. Vacation rentals and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

Hawai‘i hotel room revenues statewide totaled $417.9 million (+43.6% vs. 2021, +23.8% vs. 2019) in October. Room demand was 1.2 million room nights (+31.0% vs. 2021, -6.5% vs. 2019) and room supply was 1.7 million room nights (-0.2% vs. 2021, +3.2% vs. 2019).

Luxury Class properties earned RevPAR of $401 (+31.9% vs. 2021, +14.1% vs. 2019), with ADR at $728 (+9.4% vs. 2021, +53.0% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 55.1% (+9.4 percentage points vs. 2021, -18.8 percentage points vs. 2019).

Midscale & Economy Class properties earned RevPAR of $168 (+27.1% vs. 2021, +28.1% vs. 2019) with ADR at $214 (+0.0% vs. 2021, +32.8% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 78.3% (+16.7 percentage points vs. 2021, -2.9 percentage points vs. 2019).

Kaua‘i hotels earned RevPAR of $287 (+41.4% vs. 2021, +56.4% vs. 2019), with ADR at $364 (+18.8% vs. 2021, +43.6% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 78.7 percent (+12.6 percentage points vs. 2021, +6.4 percentage points vs. 2019).

Hotels on the island of Hawai‘i reported RevPAR at $271 (+41.9% vs. 2021, +53.8% vs. 2019), with ADR at $361 (+16.8% vs. 2021, +51.6% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 75.1% (+13.3 percentage points vs. 2021, +1.1 percentage points vs. 2019).

Kohala Coast hotels earned RevPAR of $360 (+27.9% vs. 2021, +53.5% vs. 2019), with ADR at $535 (+10% vs. 2021, +66.9% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 67.2% (+9.4 percentage points vs. 2021, -5.9 percentage points vs. 2019).

O‘ahu hotels reported RevPAR of $186 (+80.1% vs. 2021, -1.4% vs. 2019) in October, ADR at $254 (+20.3% vs. 2021, +11.5% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 73.2% (+24.3 percentage points vs. 2021, -9.6 percentage points vs. 2019).

Waikīkī hotels earned RevPAR of $179 (+87.6% vs. 2021, -5.3% vs. 2019), with ADR at $244 (+24.2% vs. 2021, +7.7% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 73.3% (+24.8 percentage points vs. 2021, -10 percentage points vs. 2019).

Tables of hotel performance statistics, including data presented in the report are available for viewing online at: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/research/infrastructure-research/.