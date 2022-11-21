

















To kick off the holiday season and celebrate its 30th anniversary, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua hosts a special Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The resort invites guests to view its handcrafted gingerbread house and Santa’s grand arrival, then enjoy live music by Henry Kapono, keiki hula dancing, photos with Santa, a holiday craft fair, and a lighting of the trees.

“We are thrilled to welcome in the festive season and celebrate our milestone 30th anniversary with our guests, families, and local community,” said Andrew Rogers, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “It’s an honor to create this magical Kapalua experience where we can gather and create cherished lifelong memories.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sweet treats throughout the evening will include hot cocoa, cider, and cookies. Local television personality Billy V will help emcee the event along with Clifford Naeʻole, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua’s longtime Hawaiian cultural advisor.

During the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, the resort is providing an opportunity for residents and visitors to give back to the community by collecting donations of non-perishable foods for Maui Food Bank and keiki clothing, baby supplies, diapers, slippers and sneakers of any size, school supplies, and gift cards for the children of the Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center. Donation bins will be available all evening. A portion of the proceeds from the holiday craft fair will benefit Ka Hale A Ke Ola.

The Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is complimentary and open to the public.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For local residents who wish to recreate unforgettable memories or visit for the very first time, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is offering a special kamaʻāina rate for the weekend. To reserve a kamaʻāina staycation over Dec. 2-4, 2022, call 808-669-6200 or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/maui and use code Z43. Rooms are based upon availability and a valid Hawaiʻi ID is required at check in.