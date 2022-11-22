Maui News

DOH approves third medical cannabis retail dispensary for Pono Life Sciences on Maui

November 22, 2022, 5:59 PM HST
The Hawai‘i State Department of Health has issued a formal notice to proceed to retail to Pono Life Sciences Maui, LLC (PONO LIFE MAUI) after it passed a final on-site inspection for its third retail facility on the Valley Isle.

PONO LIFE MAUI’s new retail location is in Pāʻia, Maui at 149 Hāna Highway Unit #2, Pāʻia, and expects to begin sales on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. 

“PONO LIFE MAUI’s new dispensary will provide much needed access to patients on Maui,” said Liam Gimon, DOH Medical Cannabis License Program Section supervisor.

As of Oct. 31, 2022, a statewide total of 33,540 in-state patients, and 2,781 caregivers were registered statewide.

Hawai‘i ‘s other licensed retail centers include:

Maui

  • Maui Grown Therapies locations at:
    • 44 Pa‘a St. in Kahului
    • 1087 Limahana Pl., Unit 4B in Lahaina
    • 7 Aewa Pl., Unit 3 in Pukalani
  • Pono Life Sciences located at:
    • 415 Dairy Rd. in Kahului
    • 115 N Market St. in Wailuku
    • 149 Hāna Hwy. in Pāʻia

Hawai‘i Island

  • Big Island Grown locations at:
    • 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104 in Hilo
    • 64-1040 Mamalahoa Hwy. in Kamuela
    • 74-5617 Pawai Pl. in Kailua-Kona
  • Hawaiian Ethos locations at:
    • 73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7 in Kailua-Kona
    • 64-1035 Mamalahoa Hwy. in Kamuela
    • 578 Kanoelehua Ave. in Hilo
Kauaʻi

  • Green Aloha located at:
    • 4-1565 Kuhio Hwy. in Kapa‘a
    • 2827 Poipu Rd. in Koloa

Oʻahu

  • Aloha Green Apothecary locations at:
    • 1314 South King St. (Interstate Building) in Honolulu
    • 2113 Kalakaua Ave. in Honolulu
    • 3131 North Nimitz Hwy. in Honolulu
  • Cure Oahu located at:
    • 727 Kapahulu Ave. in Honolulu
    • 4850 Kapolei Parkway in Kapolei
  • Noa Botanicals locations at:
    • 1308 Young St. in Honolulu
    • 46-028 Kawa St. in Kaneohe
    • 98-302 Kamehameha Hwy. in Aiea

Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and purchase a maximum of eight ounces over a 30-consecutive day period. When bringing medical cannabis home after purchasing it from a dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.

All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.

More information on the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available at http://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis/.

Sponsored Content

