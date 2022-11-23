DII: King Kekaulike #1 vs. Waimea #3

Saturday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m.

Maui’s King Kekaulike takes on Waimea in the Division II First Hawaiian Bank HHSAA state football championships, taking place Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the John Kauinana Stadium at Mililani High School on O‘ahu.

The game will be televised on Spectrum OC16 Channel 1016 with Felipe Ojastro, Darren Hernandez and Jimmy Bender. On radio, the public can tune in to KMVI AM 900/102.5 FM (Maui); simulcast on CBS AM 1500 (Honolulu) with play-by-play and commentary by Barry Helle and Donald Mahoe.

DI: Waipahu #4 vs. Konawaena #2

Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

In the Division I bracket, #4 Waipahu faces #2 Konawaena at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m.

The game will be televised on Spectrum OC16 Channel 1016 with Felipe Ojastro, Darren Hernandez and Jimmy Bender. Radio listeners can tune in to ESPN Honolulu AM 1420.

Open Division: Punahou #2 vs. Kahuku #1

Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.

In the Open Division, its #2 Punahou vs. #1 Kahuku, in a 7 p.m. game on Friday, Nov. 25.

The game will be televised on Spectrum Pay-Per-View Channel 1255. Cost is $49.99 and includes a live broadcast and repeat with Felipe Ojastro, Darren Hernandez and Jimmy Bender. Radio listeners can tune in to ESPN Honolulu AM 1420.

Live stats for all games are available here: www.hhsaa.statbroadcast.com.

General admission for all games is $15. 100% digital ticketing is available at www.gofan.co/hhsaa.