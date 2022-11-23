For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Nov. 24-30, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Nā Leo Pilimehana members will be performing at the annual Maui Pops Orchestra’s holiday concert.

Maui Pops, Nā Leo Pilimehana

Coming up fast during this holiday season — the Maui Pops Orchestra under the music direction of James Durham, featuring 23-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winners Nā Leo Pilimehana and also members of Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi. The concerts takes place Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. The group features Nalani Jenkins, Lehua Kalima and Angela Morales-Escontria. Over their career these three have started their own record label, signed with Sony Music Japan in 1996, released 24 CDs, won 23 Hōkū Awards, have been on the Casey Casem top 20 radio charts nationally with Poetry Man and The Rest of Your Life. Pre-concert beverages will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information about them, go to naleopilimehana.com and mauipops.org All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

The Psychedelic Furs perform on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The group is known for the song “Pretty In Pink” that emerged as the film score of the movie of the same name.

Made Of Rain Tour, Nov. 30

The English post-punk band The Psychedelic Furs perform at the Castle Theatre Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7:30 p.m. The band, founded in London in February 1977, quickly developed as one of the premiere bands at college and alternative radio scoring a multitude of major hits with “Love My Way,” “Pretty In Pink,” “Heaven,” “The Ghost In You,” and “Heartbreak Beat.” Their latest release “Made Of Rain” became the Furs’ second highest charting UK album ever. All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Advance sales to Willie Nelson Pre-holiday show

Tickets are on sale for Willie Nelson’s pre-holiday concert, happening Friday, Dec. 23 at 6:15 p.m. The concert features Nelson, his sons Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real , and “Particle Kid” – Micah Nelson. Nelson continues to thrive as a progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times’ bestselling book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985 and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine. All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Maui Mall Village plans to present free entertainment Saturday.

Cheers to the Holidays, Saturday

The Maui Mall Village is presenting live entertainment Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 to 3 p.m. with local artists and groups, including Jason Tepora, Randall Rospond, and Halau Hula Keola Ali’i O Kekai. For more information, contact mauimallvillage.com

Annual Hawaiʻi crafts show

A juried show of 92 artists featuring 114 crafts continues at the Schaefer International Gallery through Dec. 23. The annual exhibition, which started in 1967, has displayed innovation and expertise through works in ceramics, wood, textile, glass, metal, mixed media and more, with numerous awards bestowed to artists. Participating artists are from Hawaiʻi, Molokaʻi, Lanaʻi, Maui, Kauaʻi, and Oʻahu. The exhibition is in partnership with the Hawai’i Craftsmen Organization and supported in part by the County of Maui and Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is also open until 7:30 p.m. for selected Castle Theatre and Yokouchi Pavilion shows. For more information, go to mauiarts.org

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 and under. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Nov. 26, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Bailey House Museum site.

“Mākeke” event, Saturday

The Bailey House Museum at 2375A Main Street will have a cultural event “Lā Kūʻokoʻa Mākeke “ Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with entertainment by Grant Koa of Ei Nei . The event also includes Makahiki games, and demonstration of screen printing and taro cultivation.vendors. There also will be a number of vendors, including Moon Kine Tingz, ‘Auamo, Kuliko, Hawaiian R Us, Mea Like, Ka’aMeke, and La’iku Hawaii.

The museum is on the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. It contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the Iao Congregational church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

Storyteller Kathy Collins in “2 Across”

Tickets for the award-winning romantic comedy “2 Across” are on sale at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts The play, performed from Dec. 2 to 18, is written by Jerry Mayer who has received two Drama Logue Awards and sold scripts to television shows, including M*A*S*H and “All In The Family.” The play is a story about two strangers who meet on the Bay Area Rapid Transit. The two seem to have little in common, except they are both working separately on Saturday’s New York Times Crossword puzzle. The featured actors are Kathy Collins, a professional storyteller whose pidgin English-speaking alter ego “Tita” performed at the Lincoln Center Out Of Doors Festival in New York City, and Mark Beltzman who worked and directed at the famed Second City in Chicago. For more information, go to mauiacademy.org or call 808-244-8760. Tickets are limited but available here.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday morning

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Nov. 26, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam and Rick sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Geri Valdriz, Kikakila, Monday

The band Kikakila, including lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz, plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. The performance, including a history of the lap steel guitar, is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

David Fraser, Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KĪHEI

Kihei Fridays, this Friday

The Kihei 4th Friday celebration is this Friday, Nov. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. There’s free entertainment by Dale Kapua, Island Soul and Willy Wainwright. There’s also food booths, food trucks and art, along with restaurants in the shopping center and Maui Classic Cruisers on display. Parking is at Azeka Makai. Maui Friday Town Parties is an initiative developed by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to showcase our island’s historic towns and celebrate the unique nature of their businesses communities. For questions, contact the Maui County Office of Economic Development at [email protected] or 808.270.7710.

Eric Gilliom’s White Hawaiian returns

Coming up fast is the multi-talented Eric Gilliom’s show White Hawaiian who had had back-to-back sold out performances in the past. Gilliom continues his romp through family history in White Hawaiian at ProArts Playhouse. Comments have been excellent. Maui theatre critic Jon Woodhouse said Gilliom would win “hands down” if there was a Hoku award for musical theatre. The last performances this year are on Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 1, 2, 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. It’s an entertaining autobiographical stage show with humor that covers the Broadway career of Gilliom and his upbringing as a Caucasian with Hawaiian roots. There are also January and February tickets on sale. His website is ericgilliom.com For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or thelittleboxoffice.com or call 808-463-6550

A Christmas Carol

The holiday play “A Christmas Carol,” based on writer Charles Dickens, will be performed at the ProArts Playhouse from Dec. 9 through Dec. 18. It ’s directed by Francis Tau’a. Suggested ages 8 and up. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or thelittleboxoffice.com or call 808-463-6550

Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thanksgiving night.

Gilliom & Esquire, Thursday

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire perform at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Nov. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom performs as a member of one of Mick Fleetwood’s bands, and Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa. Their websites are ericgilliom.com and vinceesquire.com

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kihei Road Saturday, Nov. 26, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Nov. 25, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Anthony Pfluke at Nalus Saturday

Multitalented Anthony Pfluke who has performed with Grammy winner George Kahumoku will entertain at Nalu’s Saturday, Nov. 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. Check out his song “World Undone” in his album, “We Will Rise.” For more information, go to anthonypfluke.com

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Nov. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Kaulana Kanekoa at Nalus

The ukulele-powered Kaulana Kanekoa performs with band bassist Don Lopez at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Sunday, Nov. 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. Kanekoa’s band has been on tour on the U.S. continent. Their website is kanekoa.live

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, Nov. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond at Tikis

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Nov. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

In Between at Gilligan’s

Live music and dancing occurs with the group In Between at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Later, open mic comedy night takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

John Cruz at ProArts

Grammy winner John Cruz performs to an intimate audience at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. Cruz, a guitarist and singer and regularly featured artist at ProArts, is known for his song, “Island Style” and also his participation in the Playing for Change youtube video, “All Along the Watchtower.” For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

LAHAINA

Sunday sunset jazz fund-raiser

Jazz singer Cheryl Renee performs at the Maui Kuia Estate Chocolate Factory Sunday, Nov. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. Accompanying Renee will be Howie Rentzer on drums and Paul January on piano. There’s chocolate tasting, where 40 percent of sales go to benefit youth jazz education programs on Maui, including workshops at public high schools.

Jazz singer Cheryl Renee

The event is organized by the nonprofit Jazz Maui working with various groups. For more information including tickets, go to jazzmaui.org.

Gretchen Rhodes, House Shakers

Singer Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers with Grammy winner Lenny Castallanos perform on the main state at Fleetwood’s Friday, Nov. 25, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Rhodes has performed with Stephen Tyler and toured with Dave Mason. Castallanos is part of Mick Fleetwood’s blues band. Performing on a separate stage is Levi Poasa. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Ua Aloha Maji at Courtyard

Multi-talented Ua Aloha Maji performs at the Mauka Courtyard at The Wharf Cinema Center Thursday, Nov. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. His music is island influenced, including originals.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 602 Front Street Thursday, Nov. 24, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

I-Drive, Arcilla Saturday

The island soul band I-Drive with Hawaii drummer Isaac Zablan performs Saturday, Nov. 26, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jason Arcilla entertains at the same time on a separate stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Gretchen Rhodes & The Pool Party

Gretchen Rhodes and The Pool Party perform soulful blues and rock at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Nov. 27, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. She has toured with Dave Mason and performed with Steven Tyler. On a separate stage, island songwriter Jason Arcilla performs his R&B and reggae with island influence. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online.

Late night dancing, Down The Hatch

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Friday and Saturday nights, Nov. 25, and 26, and next week Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 29 and 30, from 10 p.m For more information including Thanksgiving dinners, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Lahaina Art Society fair

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Anthony Pfluke at Fleetwood’s

Multitalented Anthony Pfluke who has performed with Grammy winner George Kahumoku will entertain Saturday, Nov. 26, from noon to 2 p.m. at Fleetwood’s. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Johnstone, Fraser at Sargent’s

Pianist Mark Johnstone performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday, Nov. 25. Pianist David Fraser sings and plays on Saturday, Nov. 25. Both perform from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Pamela Sukhum – Color Of Compassion. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free hula show takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Nov. 27, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Quick, Wilson, Monday

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, Nov. 28, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Later, Tripp Wilson performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Wilson with Big Pati has come out with a 2022 video, “I Know You,” written by DeAndre’ Bradshaw. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Uyetake at Kimo’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. He recently performed at a tribute concert to Jimi Hendrix in Pāʻia.

Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire at Frida’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and popular Kanekoa member Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom performs as a member of one of Mick Fleetwood’s bands, and Esquire is a member of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa. Their websites are ericgilliom.com and vinceesquire.com

O’Leary, Rhodes at Fleetwood’s

Pianist-singer Rose O’Leary performs at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. O’Leary sings pop, rock and R&B. On a separate stage will be the soulful music of Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Free hula lessons

Free hula lessons for all ages takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 2:30 t0 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com

Joel Katz at Māla

Hawaiian steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Mala Ocean Tavern Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He’s also music director for Jimmy Mac and the Kool Kats and owns Seaside Recording Studio. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo,” co-producing the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to joelkatzmaui.com or malatavern.com or call 808-667-9394.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kaanapali Saturday, Nov. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com.

Danyel Alana

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26 and 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. She also performs Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 29 and 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz in Honokōwai Saturday, Nov. 26, and Monday, Nov. 28. She plays Mondays with friends. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Tavana will hold a special concert at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Saturday.

Tavana at Ritz-Carlton Saturday

Na Hoku Hanohano nominee Tavana performs at a special concert at the Alaloa Lounge at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Saturday, Nov. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. He has performed with musicians Eddie Vedder, Henry Kapono, and Willie K., and opened this past summer for Jack Johnson along with Paula Fuga at the Waikīkī Shell. He’s known for his island-inspired rock and blues. For more information, go to ritzcarlton.com/maui

Ledward Ka’apana

Ledward Ka’apana performs Wednesday

Guitarist-singer Ledward Kaapana performs at a slack key show with George Kahumoku and his Ohana at the Napilikai Beach Club’s Pavilion Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m. Ka’anapana has been a multiple recipient of the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards for various groups, including I Kona and Hui ‘Ohana. For more information, including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com. His website is ledkaanapana.com

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, Nov. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. For more information, go to ritzcarlton.com/maui danyelalana.com.

Kahumoku’s video on demand, Nov. 27-28

Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs a video-on-demand slack key show via live stream with Sonny Lim, Peter D. Aquino, and Max Angel on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 5:30 a.m. HST. Tickets are on sale at Kahumoku.com.

MĀʻALAEA

Electronic music artist Bagore, Friday

L.A.-based, Tel Aviv-born producer Bagore , known for his bass-driven dub step electronic music, performs Friday, Nov. 25, at da Playground Maui, at 9 p.m. Bagore loves drum and bass step, trance, and hip-hop, bringing it all together. Ages 21 and over. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532. Also, go to bampproject.com Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Comedian Jamie Kennedy, Saturday

Power Up Comedy presents actor-comedian Jamie Kennedy at da Playground Maui Saturday, Nov. 26, at 9 p.m. Kennedy acted in the Scream film franchises and has starred in the CBS drama Ghost Whisperer. He was voted the favorite supporting actor in Horror category for “Scream 2” at the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards. He also was the host of Gotham Comedy Live. The event also features Maui comedian-actor Chino Laforge. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

“Drag Revue,” Sunday

Mancandy Productions presents “The Girley Show and Myssfits Drag Revue” at da Playground Maui Sunday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

MAKAWAO-KULA

Tavana at Ritz-Carlton, Saturday

Na Hoku Hanohano nominee Tavana will be performing at the Alaloa Lounge at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Saturday, Nov. 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. He is known for playing the banjo, lap steel, and ‘ukulele, and has performed with legendary musicians Eddie Veder, Willie K., and Henry Kapono, and has opened for Jack Johnson at the Waikiki Shell. His music has a soulful, rock and blues flavor. For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/maui.

Mark Johnstone performs at The Point Cafe at Ocean Vodka Farm and Distillery Tuesday from 4:40 to 6:30 p.m. The entertainment is free.

The Point Cafe expands entertainment

The Point Cafe at Ocean Vodka Farm and Distillery in Ōmaʻopio is expanding its free entertainment from Sundays to Wednesdays, Nov. 27 to 30, from 4:40 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines and HawaiiOnTV.com. Singer-guitarist Namaka Cosma performs on Sunday, Nov. 27, and Hāna resident C.J. Boom Helekahi entertains Monday, Nov. 28. Mark Johnstone of the Grammy-nominated Mick Fleetwood Blues Band entertains Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Helekahi performs Wednesday, Nov. 30. For information about reservations for tastings, go to oceanvodka.com

Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Nov. 26, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui No’eau holiday gifts

Holiday gift items are on sale at the gift shop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center through Dec. 24. Some 70 local artists and vendors are presenting holiday items, including body products and ornaments, at the Hui Noʻeau Visual Art Center’s gift shop from Nov. 18 through Dec. 24. The Hui Holidays Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Puerto Rican Holiday Dance

A “Holiday Dance” sponsored by the Maui Puerto Rican Association is scheduled to be held at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 7 to 11 p.m. Los Compadres of the Big Island will be entertaining. For more information, including tickets in advance, call Julio at 808-740-3226 or Deborah at 808-264-3838 or email [email protected]

Brooks Maguire, Hana Hou Surf

Singer-songwriter Brooks Maguire performs at the Hana Hou Surf Club in Pāʻia Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26 and 27, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The performance is free. Maguire is a Nashville recording artist that mixes a variety of genres from Gulf Coast roots to a gumbo of tunes, including Jackson Browne, Van Morrison, and Jack Johnson. For more information, go to BrooksMaguire.com.

Johnstone and friends, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Multiple Na Hoku Hanohano winner Mark Yamanaka performs at The Shops At Wailea Friday, Nov. 25, at 5:30 p.m. In the past, he’s released a Christmas Album. His website is markyamanaka.com

Mark Yamanaka, Friday

Fourteen-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner, Mark Yamanaka, will be performing a complimentary concert at the lower valley performance area of The Shops At Wailea Friday, Nov. 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Yamanaka released his debut album, Lei Pua Kenikeni, in 2010. It went on to win four of the most coveted awards at the 2011 Hōkūs. In 2013, he followed that success with the release of Lei Maile., which also received four awards at the 2014 Hōkūs. In 2015, he collaborated with his close friends, Kūpaoa, to release a holiday album, A Gift of the Heart. That album was named Christmas Album of the Year at the 2016 Hōkūs.For more information about the performer, go to markyamanaka.com. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Mulligans live music weekend

Guitarist-singer Cody Quintana performs at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, Nov. 25, and the Tempa & Naor Project on Saturday, Nov. 26. Both play at 6 p.m. Island Soul performs at sunset Sunday, Nov. 27, at 5 p.m. with a dance floor. For more information including tickets Sunday, go to mulligansontheblue.com

Katz at Gannons

Steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Gannon’s Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. Katz is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner and a college instructor in music. He received a Nā Hōkū in 2019 for the Extended Play Release of the Year “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo.” He co-produced the work with Keola Donaghy. For more information, go to gannonsrestaurant.com or joelkatzmaui.com.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Nov. 24, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Nov. 25, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free ʻukulele lessons

A free ʻukulele lesson takes place at the lower level at The Shops At Wailea Friday, Nov. 25, from 3 to 4 p.m. Learn how to sing, strum and play this popular Hawaiian instrument. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz entertainers Angela and Phil Benoit will be celebrating 12 years of Sundays performing jazz and popular musical songs at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m. They also play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to pitaparadisehawaii.com and benoitjazzworks.com

Free Polynesian show, Tuesday

A free hula show takes place at the lower valley level at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The performance will include the graceful Hawaiian hula and other beautiful dances of Polynesia.

