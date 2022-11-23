Maui Business

OCEAN Organic Farm & Distillery donates $50,000 to Pacific Whale Foundation

November 23, 2022, 9:48 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

OCEAN Organic Farm & Distillery — a staunch advocate and partner of the Pacific Whale Foundation — recently presented Liz Petterson, the foundation’s deputy executive director, with a $50,000 donation.

Maui-based OCEAN also helped raise funds for the foundation’s research, education and conservation programs by donating 10 percent of all purchased food and drinks.

“Our company was founded on ecological practices and, together with Pacific Whale Foundation, are encouraging audiences to join us in our support as responsible stewards,” Smith said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Police Identify Molokaʻi Murder Suspect And Victim 2Strong Northeast Winds And Significant North Swell Possible On Thanksgiving 3Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers Inc Receives 5 Million Bezos Day 1 Families 4New Womens Dorm At Mccc Is Expected To Help Alleviate Overcrowding At The Maui Jail 5Four Maui Recruits Graduate As Part Of The Ocean Safety Bureaus 4th Recruit Class 6Maui Teen Earns Spot In 2023 Callaway World Junior Golf Championship