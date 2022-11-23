OCEAN Organic Farm & Distillery — a staunch advocate and partner of the Pacific Whale Foundation — recently presented Liz Petterson, the foundation’s deputy executive director, with a $50,000 donation.

Maui-based OCEAN also helped raise funds for the foundation’s research, education and conservation programs by donating 10 percent of all purchased food and drinks.

“Our company was founded on ecological practices and, together with Pacific Whale Foundation, are encouraging audiences to join us in our support as responsible stewards,” Smith said.