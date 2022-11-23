Seabury Hall to Host “Deck the Halls: A Holiday Concert”

Seabury Hall hosts its Deck the Halls: A Holiday Concert, Dec. 2-3, 2022 at 7 p.m. at its ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center.

The holiday concert will feature more than 100 student musicians in the Upper School Choir, Middle School Choir, Middle School Contemporary Music Ensemble, and Upper School Maunalei Music Ensemble. They will perform Frosty the Snowman, Deck the Halls, Carol of the Bells, and many other holiday favorites.

The concert will also feature the debut of the 5th-grade choir members as well as a collaborative performance between members of the Upper School choir and members of the Maui Choral Arts Association.

“This is the first holiday concert in the Creative Arts Center since 2018 so we are excited to welcome audiences once again for the holiday season,” said Molly Schad, Choir Director.

Tickets for both nights are available at: SeaburyHall.org/arts

The show begins with performances by the choirs followed by a brief intermission. The second half of the show features both music ensembles and, as per tradition, will end with a candlelit performance of Peace, Peace with the audience joining in on Silent Night.

“Our student musicians are looking forward to kicking off the holiday season with this show,” said Peter Della Croce, Music Instructor. “It’s our signature event of the season and one that is guaranteed to get audiences in a festive mood and fill them with holiday cheer.”

Concert ticket holders are also invited to come to campus prior to the show on Dec. 2 to enjoy the Seabury Hall-iday celebration at 5 p.m. in the Cooper House Courtyard. Guests who purchase tickets to the concert will not need to make an additional reservation for the Hall-i-day event.

Seabury Hall is a private college preparatory school serving Grades 5-12 students in Makawao.