Photo Courtesy: DHHL

The Hawaiian Homes Commission, the nine-person executive board that governs the Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands, has approved and announced its 2023 meeting calendar.

The meetings will be held in compliance with Act 220, passed by the 2021 legislature and signed into law by Governor David Ige on July 6, 2021. Act 220 provides state agencies the flexibility to utilize interactive conference technology for the public to view meetings online as well as provide remote oral testimony so board members and other participants can hear the testimony whether through the internet, a telephone, or other means.

HHC meetings are held as hybrid events where the public may attend in-person or online. A livestream broadcast of HHC meetings is viewable via the DHHL website, dhhl.hawaii.gov/live. Past meetings are also accessible through archived links at the bottom of the same page.

The Commission meetings are generally held on the third Monday and Tuesday of each month, except for January and February when the meetings are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday due to a Monday holiday.

The in-person meeting locations will be published on the DHHL website throughout 2023.

Hawaiian Homes Commission 2023 Schedule

*Meetings begin at 9:30 a.m.

Jan. 17, 2023 (Tuesday) – HHC Meeting, Kapolei – (No Community Meeting)

Jan. 18, 2023 (Wednesday) – HHC Meeting, Kapolei, Oʻahu

Feb. 21, 2023 (Tuesday) – HHC Meeting, Kapolei, Community Meeting – Kapolei

Feb. 22, 2023 (Wednesday) – HHC Meeting, Kapolei, Oʻahu

March 20, 2023 – HHC Meeting, Community Mtg – Waimānalo

March 21, 2023 – HHC Meeting, Kapolei, Oʻahu

April 17, 2023 – HHC Meeting, Community Meeting – Molokaʻi

April 18, 2023 – HHC Meeting, Kalamaʻula, Molokaʻi

May 15, 2023 – HHC Meeting, Community Meeting –Kawaihae

May 16, 2023 – HHC Meeting, Waimea, Hawaiʻi

June 19, 2023 – HHC Meeting, Kapolei – (No Community Meeting)

June 20, 2023 – HHC Meeting, Kapolei, Oʻahu

July 17, 2023 – HHC Meeting, Community Meeting – Papakōlea

July 18, 2023 – HHC Mtg, Kapolei, Hawaiʻi

Aug. 21, 2023 – HHC Meeting, Community Meeting – Kauaʻi

Aug. 22, 2023 – HHC Meeting, Līhue, Kauaʻi

Sept. 17, 2023 (Sunday) – HHC Community Meeting – Kaʻū

Sept. 18, 2023 – HHC Meeting, Community Meeting – Hilo

Sept. 19, 2023 – HHC Meeting, Hilo, Hawaiʻi

Oct. 15, 2023 (Sunday) – HHC Community Meeting – Hāna

Oct. 16, 2023 – HHC Meeting, Community Meeting – Paukūkalo

Oct. 17, 2023 – HHC Meeting, Wailuku, Maui

Nov. 19, 2023 (Sunday) – HHC Community Meeting – Lānai City

Nov. 20, 2023 – HHC Meeting, Kapolei, Oʻahu

Nov. 21, 2023 – HHC Meeting, Kapolei, Oʻahu

Dec. 18, 2023 – HHC Meeting, Community Meeting -Nānākuli/Waiʻanae

Dec. 19, 2023 – HHC Meeting, Kapolei, Oʻahu

HHC meeting agenda, packets with submittal information, and other relevant HHC meeting information can be found on the DHHL website, dhhl.hawaii.gov/hhc.