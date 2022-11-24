Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 20-30 20-30 20-30 20-30 West Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Windy. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

increasing to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:29 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 01:42 PM HST. Sunrise 6:41 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:15 PM HST. High 2.9 feet 03:51 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:27 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:42 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large north swell is building in today. The peak of this swell will increase surf heights to High Surf Warning (HSW) levels along the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Thus, a HSW is in effect through 0600 HST Friday for all north-facing shores except for Big Island. This HSW may need to be extended in time with the addition of Big Island. This north swell is coming in during a early morning high spring tide both to day and Friday. This increases the probability of significant overwash issues and large wave run up along many north-facing shores through Friday morning. There is a good chance that 8 feet of wave run-up will cause the lower roadways closest to the shore to be overcome by nearshore wash. Areas exposed to north swells on other shorelines will also see a significant rise in surf as the north swell moves in, especially the west-facing shores of more western islands. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for the western shores of Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, along with the north-facing shores of Big island, through 0600 HST Friday.

Storm force winds around the backside of the cut-off low northeast of the islands early Friday will send a second large, medium period north northeast swell into the windward waters Friday night and early Saturday. This swell will keep at least HSA level surf in place along north-facing shores through Saturday and result in a greater impact along Maui and Big Island's north and east-facing shores whereas Big Island's north shore may need to be upgraded to a HSW during this time period.

Surf along east-facing shores will become more choppy and rough as these strong northeasterlies impact the state into Friday, but should stay below HSA levels given the more northerly direction of the winds.

South-facing shores will experience minimal energy for the foreseeable future.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more N and builds for the afternoon with sets up to 1-3′ overhead high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 15-20mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 20-25mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNW medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more NNE and builds for the afternoon with sets up to 1-3′ overhead high.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. This becomes Semi clean/textured for the afternoon.