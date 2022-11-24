Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 24, 2022

November 24, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
20-30
20-30
20-30
20-30 




West Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Windy. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

                            increasing to around 30 mph in the

                            afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:29 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 01:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:41 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:15 PM HST.




High 2.9 feet 03:51 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 10:27 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:42 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large north swell is building in today. The peak of this swell will increase surf heights to High Surf Warning (HSW) levels along the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Thus, a HSW is in effect through 0600 HST Friday for all north-facing shores except for Big Island. This HSW may need to be extended in time with the addition of Big Island. This north swell is coming in during a early morning high spring tide both to day and Friday. This increases the probability of significant overwash issues and large wave run up along many north-facing shores through Friday morning. There is a good chance that 8 feet of wave run-up will cause the lower roadways closest to the shore to be overcome by nearshore wash. Areas exposed to north swells on other shorelines will also see a significant rise in surf as the north swell moves in, especially the west-facing shores of more western islands. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for the western shores of Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, along with the north-facing shores of Big island, through 0600 HST Friday. 


Storm force winds around the backside of the cut-off low northeast of the islands early Friday will send a second large, medium period north northeast swell into the windward waters Friday night and early Saturday. This swell will keep at least HSA level surf in place along north-facing shores through Saturday and result in a greater impact along Maui and Big Island's north and east-facing shores whereas Big Island's north shore may need to be upgraded to a HSW during this time period. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf along east-facing shores will become more choppy and rough as these strong northeasterlies impact the state into Friday, but should stay below HSA levels given the more northerly direction of the winds. 


South-facing shores will experience minimal energy for the foreseeable future. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more N and builds for the afternoon with sets up to 1-3′ overhead high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 15-20mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 20-25mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle to knee high NNW medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more NNE and builds for the afternoon with sets up to 1-3′ overhead high.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. This becomes Semi clean/textured for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Arizona Vs Creighton In Maui Jim Maui Invitational Championship San Diego State Vs Arkansas In Third Place Game      2Maui Has The Largest Vacation Rental Supply In Hawaiʻi With 211900 Available Unit Nights      3Maui Police Use Taser On Suspect At Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Checkpoint      4Strong Northeast Winds And Significant North Swell Possible On Thanksgiving      5New Womens Dorm At Mccc Is Expected To Help Alleviate Overcrowding At The Maui Jail      6Four Maui Recruits Graduate As Part Of The Ocean Safety Bureaus 4th Recruit Class